Jets’ Garrett Wilson sits out practice with knee injury, status for Sunday vs. Panthers uncertain

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson sat out practice Wednesday with a knee injury, but coach Aaron Glenn wouldn’t rule him out to play against the Carolina Panthers.

Wilson was injured during the Jets’ 13-11 loss to Denver in London last Sunday. He played most of the game and the injury was initially called a hip ailment by Glenn after the loss, but clarified Monday that it is to one of Wilson’s knees. Wilson had an MRI on the knee Monday after the team returned home.

“We’ll see how he progresses during the week,” Glenn said of Wilson before repeating that when asked if the wide receiver has a chance of playing Sunday.

ESPN reported Monday that Wilson is dealing with a hyperextended knee and will miss some time, but avoided a major injury.

Wilson is New York’s leading receiver with 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. In his fourth season since being the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Wilson already ranks 10th on the Jets’ career list with 315 receptions. His 3,644 yards receiving rank 13th on the franchise list.

The AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, Wilson has more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three years — the first player in franchise history to do so.

Wilson signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension before training camp in July and has been one of the few bright spots for the Jets, who are off to the third 0-6 start in franchise history. Glenn is the first Jets coach to begin his tenure with six losses.

Veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds also didn’t practice Wednesday while dealing with a hip injury. If neither Wilson nor Reynolds can play Sunday, it would leave New York extremely thin at the wide receiver spot.

Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson and rookie Arian Smith — who all have just four catches this season — are the only healthy wide receivers on the active roster. Brandon Smith, Trenton Irwin, Jamaal Pritchett and Isaiah Williams are on the practice squad.

Linebacker Cam Jones and cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers are also dealing with hip injuries and sat out practice. Cornerback Michael Carter II remains in the concussion protocol after missing two games, but practiced fully Wednesday as he looks to be medically cleared to play.

Best wishes for Mangold

Glenn opened his news conference Wednesday by wishing former Jets center Nick Mangold well as he looks for a kidney donor.

The 41-year-old Mangold, who played for New York from 2006-16, announced Tuesday he needs a kidney transplant. He said in an open letter on social media that he was diagnosed with a genetic defect in 2006 that has led to chronic kidney disease. He’s now on dialysis while waiting for a transplant and went public with the request for a donor with type O blood because he has no relatives who are compatible.

“When you hear about things like that and to a person like him — he’s a true Jet, through and through,” Glenn said. “So, it’s hard to hear.”

