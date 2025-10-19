Jets’ Garrett Wilson sidelined against Panthers with knee injury, misses first NFL game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is missing the first game of his NFL…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is missing the first game of his NFL career after he was ruled out Sunday against the Carolina Panthers because of a knee injury.

The move was expected after Wilson was listed by the team Friday as doubtful to play, and he didn’t practice at all during the week. Still, coach Aaron Glenn wouldn’t rule out Wilson until the Jets announced their list of inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

Wilson was injured during the Jets’ 13-11 loss to Denver in London last Sunday. The team hasn’t specified the nature of the injury, but ESPN reported that Wilson is dealing with a hyperextended knee and would miss some time but avoided a major injury.

Wilson is New York’s leading receiver with 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. In his fourth season, Wilson already ranks 10th on the Jets’ career list with 315 receptions.

With Wilson sidelined, New York’s wide receiver corps will be significantly downgraded. Josh Reynolds likely slides into his No. 1 slot, with Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson, Isaiah Williams and rookie Arian Smith also available.

The Jets’ other inactive players included tight end Jelani Woods, offensive tackle Esa Pole, defensive lineman Tyler Baron, linebacker Cam Jones and cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Qwan’tez Stiggers.

Carolina got a boost to its receiving corps with Jalen Coker set to make his season debut after missing the team’s first six games with a quadriceps injury. Coker had 32 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie last season after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross.

Veteran offensive lineman Austin Corbett also was activated from IR and is set to play. He hurt his left knee during Carolina’s loss at Arizona in Week 2 and returned to practice this week. Corbett is expected to help an offensive line that will use its sixth starting lineup in the last seven games.

Starting left guard Damien Lewis is out with a shoulder injury suffered in practice Thursday, so Corbett is expected to start in his place.

Among the Panthers’ other inactives are wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, running back DeeJay Dallas, tight end James Mitchell and defensive tackles Cam Jackson and Jaden Crumedy.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton returned after missing two games with a toe injury.

