Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson is ‘ready to go’ against the Broncos in London

WATFORD, England (AP) — The New York Jets’ struggling defense will get a boost with the return of edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, who missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn pronounced Johnson “ready to go” against the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as New York (0-5) seeks its first victory this season.

“I just want to go help. I want to contribute,” Johnson said Friday after practice at the team’s hotel north of London.

The 2022 first-round draft pick fully participated in practice after being limited Thursday, and was removed from the injury report.

Johnson was injured in New York’s 30-10 loss to Buffalo in Week 2, but he wasn’t rushed back considering he missed most of last season because of a torn right Achilles tendon.

“Just a little tweak of the ankle, but you just want to make sure it’s not tied to anything else,” said Johnson, a Pro Bowl selection after the 2023 season when he had 7 1/2 sacks.

Though he wouldn’t confirm which ankle was injured, Johnson noted that an Achilles tendon injury can “come back real fast.”

Johnson added: “You don’t want to make something big from something little. Just make sure everything is OK, and we definitely feel like it is now.”

The defense needs all the help it can get. The Jets have no takeaways through Week 5 and only three sacks in the last four games. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams described his side of the ball as “ probably the worst defense in the league.”

Johnson said the defensive players gathered for a meeting before the trip to London.

“Everybody was on the same page,” Johnson said. “We have to be better. We can’t be the reason we lose. That can’t happen. We have too much talent.”

Glenn said Johnson has an “edge to him.”

“He’s another guy that can get after the quarterback, so any time we can bring that type of attitude, anytime we can bring that level of player on our team back from injury, it’s always good,” Glenn said.

‘We’re going to start winning’

The Jets have the NFL’s longest playoff drought — currently at 14 years — yet their rookie coach sees reason for optimism.

Even if others don’t.

“I do know this — there are some foundational things that I see us building right now that no one else sees, and that’s OK, because everybody sees 0-5,” Glenn said. “That’s going to change, and the foundation is going to be stable. We’re going to start winning and everything will be just fine.”

With last week’s 37-22 loss to Dallas, Glenn is the first coach in franchise history to begin his tenure with five losses.

“I understand exactly how it looks from the outside,” he said. “We just know for a fact that it’s going to happen at some point. When it happens, we know it’s going to pop. Every day, it’s all I think about. How do we get us a win so we can get this thing going.

“That’s all we need — we just need one,” Glenn added. “I have all the confidence in the world that we’ll get this thing going.”

The Jets are the “home” team Sunday. Looking ahead, they host the Carolina Panthers before a trip to Cincinnati. Their bye is in Week 9.

‘I want to be here’

With the Jets’ season slipping away, there’s been speculation about trades ahead of the NFL’s deadline for deals on Nov. 4. Running back Breece Hall said he has been hearing rumors for months.

“I’m here, I want to be here. I love being a New York Jet,” he said. “At the end of the day, I don’t control what goes on. I only control what I do on the field and how I handle my business off the field. For me, it’s all about servicing my teammates and coaches the best way I can.”

Hall, the 36th overall pick in the 2022 draft, is averaging 5.3 yards per carry this season.

Fun fact

The practice area at The Grove hotel is very close to a World War II air-raid shelter — several entrances to the shelters are visible in the woods next to the field.

Injury updates

RB/KR Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) is also “ready to go” on Sunday, Glenn said. Nwangwu was injured in the season opener and the Jets have since used several players to replace him on kickoffs. … CB Michael Carter II (concussion) is out. … WR Allen Lazard (personal) did not make the trip and is officially out. … CB Brandon Stephens popped up on the injury report Friday with a neck injury that limited him at practice. He’s listed as questionable to play. … QB Justin Fields, who was on the injury report earlier in the week for treatment on a knee, snagged a one-handed catch during a drill in Friday’s practice.

