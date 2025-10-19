Jets bench Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor in second half of loss to Panthers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ offense was sputtering and struggling again, and Aaron Glenn had finally…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ offense was sputtering and struggling again, and Aaron Glenn had finally seen enough.

The coach, still searching for his first victory, benched quarterback Justin Fields in favor of Tyrod Taylor to start the second half of the Jets’ 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

“I understand the nature of the quarterback change and, listen, we needed a spark,” Glenn said. “At that time, I felt it was the right time to do it. It was my call.”

Fields was 6 of 12 for 46 yards in the first two quarters, unable to do much with the offense as the winless Jets’ struggles on that side of the ball continued. New York hasn’t gotten into the end zone in either of its last two games.

After Carolina made it 13-3 with a field goal on its opening possession of the third quarter, Taylor jogged onto the field with the offense and loud cheers were heard from the frustrated fans at MetLife Stadium.

“We had to make a couple of adjustments (at halftime) and they told me they were going with me in the second half,” said Taylor, who was 10 of 22 for 126 yards and two interceptions. “Started talking through a couple of plays that I like, drive starters, and just making sure I was good with everything in the game plan.”

Fields said he was “a little bit” surprised about being pulled from the game.

“But at the same time, I can’t be mad at the decision,” he said. “I understand why. It’s life, it’s football. I’ve learned to not take anything personally.”

Fields was also asked if he felt the decision to replace him was warranted coming out of halftime.

“Warranted? I mean, we all have our different opinions,” Fields said. “I think I threw 11, 12 passes in the first half. I had like 40-something yards — 46 yards, 50 yards. Like I said, it’s not my decision. I’m here to be the best teammate I can be. I’m here to be the best person I can be.

“So, like I said, it’s not up to me. Of course, I wish things would have went a little bit different, not only for me, but for this team.”

Fields was just 9 of 17 for 45 yards and sacked nine times in the Jets’ 13-11 loss to Denver last Sunday in London, when New York had a franchise-worst minus-10 net yards passing.

Glenn defended Fields’ performance during the week, saying that although the quarterback “took a step back,” there were multiple reasons for the struggles. Fields’ inability to get the ball out in a timely manner was one, along with poor pass protection and receivers not getting open.

Fields said he expected to be “more aggressive” with passes downfield this week, but that never materialized in the first half against the Panthers.

“I tried to put one shot up,” Fields said, referring to a deep incompletion to Arian Smith in the first quarter. “But I don’t think we had any other shot plays, if I’m being honest with you.”

But, Glenn decided to make the change under center. He was uncertain whether that would carry over into the Jets’ game at Cincinnati next Sunday.

“Ultimately, I’ll make the call,” Glenn said. “But there’s a lot of conversations I’ve got to have with myself to see what can I do to make sure that we give us a chance to win. And then, obviously, I will talk to the offensive staff and see what their thoughts are also. But we’ll make the right decision.

“Whatever the decision is, I’m going to go with it and we’re going to more forward.”

Glenn also disagreed with the notion that if he starts Taylor next week, he won’t be able to turn again to Fields at some point.

“I don’t ever think that’s something that you can just positively say, that if we go with another guy that you can never go back to the other guy,” Glenn said. “This is the NFL. It’s ebbs and flows of how things go. To me, I’m going to try to put the guys in that are going to give us the best chance to win.

“Whoever that may be at that specific time, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Taylor actually first came into the game earlier, when Fields was checked for a head injury after taking a late hit from Nick Scott in the first quarter. Fields missed four plays, including a penalty by the Jets, but returned for New York’s next series.

“As a competitor, you always want to start, but that’s not my decision, nor will I feel any way emotionally about whatever Coach chooses to decide,” Taylor said. “I’ll be ready for the opportunity, but I’m also here to support Justin as well, too. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and every guy in this locker room, so I’m here to do what I need to do when my number is called.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.