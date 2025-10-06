Jaguars without starting DE Travon Walker for MNF. Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy available

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars were without defensive end Travon Walker against Kansas City on Monday night. The…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars were without defensive end Travon Walker against Kansas City on Monday night. The Chiefs had receiver Xavier Worthy available. Worthy had a swollen ankle after the flight to Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Chiefs added rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, a first-round draft pick, to the injury report a few minutes before kickoff because of an illness. He had been listed as questionable to play.

Walker injured his left wrist in last week’s win at San Francisco and had surgery the following day. He missed two days of practice and then was limited Saturday while wearing a cast covered in heavy padding.

Coach Liam Coen said team trainers would wait to see how much the swelling in Walker’s wrist had subsided before making a decision. He was listed as questionable but did not take part in pregame warmups.

Walker has 12 tackles, including two sacks, this season. Without him, veterans Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah were expected to play more. Rookie B.J. Green II also was in line for more snaps.

Kansas City’s inactives were cornerback Kristian Fulton, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad and defensive end Malik Herring.

Jacksonville’s inactives were Walker, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, defensive lineman Danny Striggow, offensive lineman Wyatt Milum and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.