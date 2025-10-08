Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence believes headfirst dives are safer than sliding for NFL QBs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence ran more than usual against Kansas City — 10 times total. And he never…

And he never slid.

In fact, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has gone feet first to the ground just once all season, and that was to avoid going out of bounds in the waning minutes at San Francisco in Week 4.

Lawrence’s aversion to sliding is intentional. He said Wednesday he believes headfirst dives are safer even though the NFL provides extra protection for sliding quarterbacks.

“I think headfirst honestly is safer based on my past experience,” Lawrence said as the Jaguars (4-1) prepared for Sunday’s home game against Seattle (3-2).

Lawrence missed the final five games last year after Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair delivered an illegal forearm to Lawrence’s facemask while sliding. The late hit left Lawrence in the fencing position, prompted an ejection and set off two sideline scuffles between the teams.

“Just seeing around the league, guys get hit like that a lot trying to slide and protect themselves and end up making it worse,” Lawrence said. “I think also you can get a few more yards (by diving).

“So, depending on the situation, if it’s kind of like dead to rights, there’s nothing there, I’ll go feet first and just go down when there’s still space. But trying to get a first down, especially on third down in the open field and trying to get as much as I can, a lot of times will go headfirst. I feel like it avoids more hits, honestly.”

Still, Lawrence’s preference during a wild, 31-28 victory against Kansas City on Monday drew the attention of head coach Liam Coen. Coen approached Lawrence in the stadium lobby to discuss it.

“I said, ‘Shoot, I just want to see you protect yourself. Whatever that is for you, I can’t truly tell you what that looks like because I haven’t been in your shoes at this level,’” Coen said.

Coen also suggested another reason for sliding in games.

“It can frustrate and irritate the opposing team, the opposing defense, when you’re able to get out, still remain a passer, but then you do take off and now they can’t touch you,” Coen said. “That can become frustrating for them. So that’s a little game within the game that we were talking about.”

Lawrence has gained 86 yards on 25 carries this season, most of them scrambles. He ran for two touchdowns against the Chiefs, including on a play in the final minute that was so wacky it has drawn a number of nicknames, including “Stumblerooskie,” “Slip Six,” “Trip Play” and “Duuufall.”

Lawrence’s right foot got stepped after he took the snap. He fell to the ground, stumbled trying to get up, finally got back on his feet and then scrambled for a 1-yard touchdown with 23 seconds remaining.

Sliding was never an option.

“We do need to keep him healthy,” Coen said. “I guess I can kind of sympathize based on what did occur last year. … The cool part about it is that he doesn’t even talk about that as being something that’s in his head or that he thinks about. The guy was running like a crazy man out there. I think he’s just being a football player trying to go play and compete.”

