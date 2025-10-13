Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd won’t travel to London to face the Rams because of a calf injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd won’t travel to London to face the Los Angeles Rams because…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd won’t travel to London to face the Los Angeles Rams because of a calf injury.

The team ruled him out before getting on an overseas charter flight a day after he felt tightness in his right calf. The Jaguars never announced Lloyd’s injury during the game, instead saying it was a “coaches’ decision” that he was on the sideline holding his helmet.

Coach Liam Coen insisted after the game and again Monday that Lloyd was medically cleared to play.

“We just felt like, as coaches, watching him run a little bit, that it was just too tight,” Coen said.

The AFC defensive player of the month for September, Lloyd has an NFL-leading five takeaways this season. He has four interceptions and a fumble recovery. His 99-yard interception return against Kansas City last Monday night was one of the highlights of Jacksonville’s 31-28 victory.

Lloyd has 383 tackles, including two sacks, in four seasons in Jacksonville. He also has 23 passes defensed, eight interceptions and five fumble returns. The 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Without him, third-year pro Ventrell Miller is expected to start when the Jaguars (4-2) host the Rams (4-2) at Wembley Stadium.

