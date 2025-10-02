Jaguars insist MNF matchup with the Chiefs is ‘about us’ and not the 3-time defending AFC champs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — For Kansas City, it’s just another prime-time game. For Jacksonville, it’s a chance for a statement…

Although the Jaguars (3-1) have lost eight in a row in the series — their most recent victory came in 2009 — they are approaching their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the three-time defending AFC champion Chiefs (2-2) with a “who cares about the past” mentality.

New team. New year. New outlook.

“It’s not about the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s not about Patrick Mahomes. It’s about us,” Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said. “If we come out there and we execute what we do, we can play with anybody in the National Football League. …

“Obviously, when they’re really good, they’re really good. But when you can affect them, you can affect them, and it shows.”

Jacksonville has a growing belief that the franchise’s latest rebuild is sustainable. The Jaguars already have proof of concept under general manager James Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen and executive vice president Tony Boselli.

The Jags have been more physical than their opponents though four weeks, evidenced by having the league’s fourth-best rushing attack and a league-leading 13 takeaways.

“How are we going to come into this game? We’re going to come in fast, violent and efficient,” Hines-Allen said.

The Chiefs come in with some momentum, having won their past two games in lopsided fashion to get to .500. They’re coming off a 37-20 victory against Baltimore in which Mahomes threw four touchdown passes.

“The guys made plays, and we were able to score a lot of points,” Mahomes said. “But I’m always big on execution, executing the plays that were called and everybody on the same page. That’s something we did at a high level this past game.”

Kansas City’s eight-game winning streak against Jacksonville is tied for the franchise’s longest current run — one the Jaguars would love to end and potentially change the narrative about a franchise that’s endured 11 losing seasons in its past 14 years.

“Just looking at what it is, (Kansas City has) been the team to beat in the AFC,” Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “They’ve been the top dog and they’ve kind of ran the conference. This is an opportunity for us to show what kind of team we are.

“You don’t have to be Superman or anything like that, but you have to play well.”

Winning the turnover margin

After a disastrous 2023 season in which the Chiefs were minus-11 in turnover differential, they were a bit better last season (plus-6) and are continuing to trend in the right direction. They have forced four through the first four games but, perhaps more importantly, given the ball away just once. That is tied for the fewest giveaways in the league this season.

Hunter will get more time on defense

Jaguars receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter was pulled from the game defensively last week after dinging his shoulder and then giving up a first down. Hunter continued to play on offense, partly because Dyami Brown was sidelined for the game, and finished with a season-low 49 snaps.

Coen raved about the leaping 28-yard reception Hunter made on a third down play and said he’s making strides.

“We missed him on a few other opportunities,” Coen said, pointing to two deep routes in which he was wide open. “I thought that was a step in the right direction actually, offensively for sure. Been very pleased with Travis.”

X marks the spot

The return of Xavier Worthy from a shoulder injury was a big reason why the Kansas City offense found its stride last week against Baltimore.

It wasn’t just that Worthy had five catches for 83 yards, or two carries for 38. It was that his world-class speed made the Ravens guard against the deep pass, allowing others to get open. Mahomes threw four TD passes, each of them to a different player.

