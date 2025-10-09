Jaguars host cross-country Seahawks while trying to get to 5-1 for the first time since 1999

Seattle (3-2) at Jacksonville (4-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX BetMGM NFL odds: Jaguars by 1. Against the spread: Seahawks…

Seattle (3-2) at Jacksonville (4-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL odds: Jaguars by 1.

Against the spread: Seahawks 3-2; Jaguars 4-1.

Series record: Seahawks lead 6-3.

Last meeting: Seahawks beat Jaguars 31-7 on Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle.

Last week: Seahawks beat the Cardinals 23-20; Jaguars beat the Chiefs 31-28.

Seahawks offense: overall (9), rush (19), pass (5), scoring (5).

Seahawks defense: overall (16), rush (3), pass (25), scoring (13t).

Jaguars offense: overall (15), rush (5), pass (17), scoring (10).

Jaguars defense: overall (23), rush (11), pass (27), scoring (8).

Turnover differential: Seahawks minus-1; Jaguars plus-8.

Seahawks player to watch

WR Cooper Kupp. The veteran wideout was targeted a season-high nine times Sunday and caught his second-most passes of the season in a losing effort. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains the team’s No. 1 receiver, Kupp looks like more than a serviceable option in Seattle’s offense.

Jaguars player to watch

CB Greg Newsome. The Jaguars traded fellow cornerback Tyson Campbell to Cleveland on Wednesday in exchange for Newsome and expect him to play despite getting in only one practice and a walkthrough. Newsome is in the final year of his rookie contract and could be a long-term solution in Jacksonville.

Key matchup

Seattle’s run defense ranks among the best in the league and could be challenged by Jacksonville’s ground game that has been efficient. Travis Etienne has rushed for 443 yards this season, good for fourth in the NFL. Seattle, meanwhile, has yet to allow an opposing running back to top 100 yards this season.

Key injuries

Seahawks: G Josh Jones (ankle) and LB Derick Hall (oblique) are not expected to play. DE Demarcus Lawrence (quadricep), S Julian Love (hamstring), CB Riq Woolen (concussion) and CB Devon Witherspoon (knee) will try to go.

Jaguars: C Robert Hainsey (hamstring) is expected to miss the game, forcing rookie Jonah Monheim into the starting lineup. Monheim played well in 17 snaps last week. DE Travon Walker (wrist) is wearing a cast, but will try to play.

Series notes

The Seahawks have won three of the last four against the Jaguars, but all of those came in Seattle. Jacksonville has won back-to-back games at home and is 3-2 in the series at EverBank Stadium. Seattle has outscored Jacksonville by 87 points in the last four meetings.

Stats and stuff

The Seahawks are trying to start 4-2 for the second time in three years. They went 6-3 in games following a win last season under coach Mike Macdonald. … Seattle is 21-6 when traveling to the East Coast for 1 p.m. starts over the last 10 years. … The Seahawks went 4-1 against AFC foes in 2024. … Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is completing 73.1% of his passes, which ranks third in the league. … Smith-Njigba is second in the NFL with 534 yards receiving this season. … TE AJ Barner has four TD catches, tying his career high. … S Coby Bryant had a career-high seven solo tackles last week. … The Seahawks have seven interceptions this season, tied for second in the NFL. The Jaguars lead the league with 10. … Seahawks K Jason Myers is 9 of 12 on the season. Last year, he missed four kicks total. … The Jaguars are 4-1 for the fifth time in franchise history and the first time since 2007. They haven’t started 5-1 since 1999. … QB Trevor Lawrence is looking for his third consecutive game with a rating of 90 or higher. He tied a career high by running 10 times against the Chiefs and scored twice. … Etienne has at least 55 yards from scrimmage in his last seven games. … Rookie WR/DB Travis Hunter had a career-high 64 yards receiving last week to go along with two tackles and a pass defensed. He became the first player in the NFL since DeAndre Hopkins in 2018 to record at least 60 yards receiving and a pass breakup. … DE Josh Hines-Allen had two sacks in his last game against Seattle. He needs two more to break the franchise record (55) for career sacks. … LB Devin Lloyd leads the NFL with five takeaways, including a 99-yard INT return against Kansas City.

Fantasy tip

Seahawks TE AJ Barner is becoming a featured part of the offense, especially in the red zone. He set career highs with seven catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns last week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.