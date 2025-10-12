Jaguars are ‘an undisciplined operation’ after a mistake-filled loss to Seattle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Not that they needed it, but the Jacksonville Jaguars got a reminder of just how integral…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Not that they needed it, but the Jacksonville Jaguars got a reminder of just how integral takeaways have been to their winning ways.

The Jaguars, who entered the week leading the league in turnover margin, failed to record a takeaway for the first time this season in a 20-12 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

And the team’s performance was uglier than the final score.

The Jaguars (4-2) were penalized 10 times for 76 yards. Trevor Lawrence was sacked a season-high seven times and pressured 27 times. Cam Little missed a field goal and an extra point.

Travis Etienne was held to 27 yards on 12 carries. Brian Thomas Jr. dropped two passes, including another alligator-arm effort over the middle and one on a third-down play late. And the Jaguars had a 54-yard TD pass from Lawrence to Thomas nullified because rookie Travis Hunter lined up offsides.

“It’s an undisciplined operation at the moment,” coach Liam Coen said. “What’s standing in our way? Right now, it’s us.”

Some of those same issues — sloppy play, really — were masked early in the season. Jacksonville feasted on takeaways in wins against Carolina, Houston, San Francisco and Kansas City. Linebacker Devin Lloyd’s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown against Patrick Mahomes was a defensive highlight on Monday night.

But the Jags barely touched Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold despite getting defensive end Travon Walker back following wrist surgery. And the lack of pressure led to two crucial plays: a 61-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that put the Seahawks ahead in the first half, and a 61-yarder from Darnold to AJ Barner that essentially closed out the game.

“We’ve got to heat ’em up,” Coen said. “Do we need to send (an extra defender) a little bit more? Just didn’t get enough pressure at all.”

More telling: They didn’t do enough offensively to put any pressure on Darnold & Co.

Jacksonville’s O-line was a problem for the first time all season. Rookie center Jonah Monheim made his first career start, and defensive tackle Byron Murphy notched seven pressures. Left tackle Walker Little had his hands full with Leonard Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence.

That much chaos in the pocket usually means trouble for Trevor Lawrence. He completed 27 of 42 passes for 258 yards, with two touchdowns. The seven sacks were the most in his five seasons; the previous high was five.

“That’s part of playing quarterback in the NFL,” Lawrence said. “It’s a tight pocket back there. Those guys on the other side of the ball get paid a lot of money to rush the passer. That’s their job.

“You’ve got to play through it. We’ve got to clean it up.”

The Jaguars will try to clean it up in London against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday. Equally important, they need to get back to creating takeaways.

“That’s our life blood,” cornerback Jourdan Lewis said. “We need turnovers. We need turnovers to win games.”

