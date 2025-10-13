Jacoby Brissett’s production raises a big question: Is Kyler Murray the answer for the Cardinals?

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett was the fill-in for Cardinals franchise quarterback Kyler Murray against the Indianapolis…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett was the fill-in for Cardinals franchise quarterback Kyler Murray against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday after Murray’s ailing foot kept him out of action.

In an awkward development, Arizona’s offense looked better than it has all season.

The Cardinals (2-4) still lost their fourth game in a row, falling to the Colts 31-27, but it was jarring how well the offense functioned with Brissett in the pocket. The 32-year-old completed 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, the best passing output for the Cardinals this year.

It’s unclear if Murray will return this week against the Green Bay Packers. But third-year coach Jonathan Gannon was adamant on Monday that Murray remains the starter.

“When he’s healthy and ready to play, he’ll play,” Gannon said.

Murray was supposed to be the savior for the Cardinals when he was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.

And it’s not like he’s been a bust. He’s a two-time Pro Bowl selection, he led the team to the playoffs in 2021, and he’s produced plenty of highlights with his his ability to throw and run.

But in his seventh year with the franchise, frustration is mounting.

Whether it’s Murray or Brissett under center against the Packers, the Cardinals are running out of time to turn their season around.

“We’re a good team,” Gannon said. “I know their record is what their record is, and ours is what we are, so I’m not discounting that because our record shows that we’re not a good football team. But I do think the battle is there and we’ll just keep sawing away. We’ll just keep sawing away.”

What’s working

It was a good Sunday for some of the Cardinals’ lesser-known pass catchers, including Zay Jones, Michael Wilson and tight end Elijah Higgins.

Jones had his most productive game for Arizona, catching five passes for 79 yards. He played a bigger role than normal once star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left the game in the second quarter after being placed in the concussion protocol.

What needs help

The Cardinals’ defensive front was quiet on Sunday, sacking the Colts’ Daniel Jones just once.

That’s not what Arizona had in mind during the offseason, when the team poured money into revamping the front seven, bringing in Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.

Gannon said he thought the pass rushers played fairly well, but that there were breakdowns in the secondary that allowed Jones to make quick throws.

“They made some adjustments, so we’ve just got to make sure we keep making adjustments,” Gannon said. “You’ve got to affect the passer, that always has to be a core staple of us. We’ve got to make sure to put them in the right spots and winning, and it’s not just the front, it’s the back end as well.”

Stock up

Brissett. The QB once again showed why he’s considered one of the NFL’s top backups. If Murray has to miss another game or two, it appears the offense is in good hands.

“The hunger is there, the enthusiasm is still there,” Brissett said. “There’s a lot of football left, and I think the guys understand that. We’re not as far off as it seems.”

Stock down

Murray. It’s hard to be critical of a guy who didn’t even play, but Brissett’s performance was an eye-opener. Through Murray’s first five games this season, the Cardinals’ passing offense ranked 30th in the NFL.

Injuries

Gannon didn’t have updates on Harrison (concussion), RB Emari Demercado (ankle) or TE Travis Vokolek (neck/concussion), all of whom were hurt against the Colts.

Key number

9 — The Cardinals have lost their last four games by a combined nine points.

Next steps

The Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

