Travis Hunter scores his first NFL TD but Jaguars struggle in 35-7 loss to Rams

LONDON (AP) — With his team trailing 28-0, Travis Hunter wanted to make something — anything — happen for the Jaguars.

“I just told Coach to give me the ball. I’ll go out there and make a play,” Jacksonville’s star rookie said. “He got me the ball and I just did what I had to do.”

Hunter’s 34-yard reception for a score was his first NFL touchdown, but it was just a consolation prize in Jacksonville’s 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

“I was just thinking about putting points on the board for my team,” the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner said.

Given the circumstances, Hunter opted not to celebrate. He just jogged back to the bench with the ball in his hands. He said he’ll give it to his son.

Hunter finished with eight receptions for 101 yards — his best day as a pro.

“They were holding him,” Trevor Lawrence said of the touchdown pass. “But (he) fought through contact, still made the play on the ball.

“Everybody sees how special he is when you give him opportunities,” Lawrence added. “Our chemistry and seeing the game the same — I think it’s getting there. There’s still a lot of meat on the bone to take advantage of. He just makes plays whenever the ball comes to him.”

Jags coach Liam Coen said this week that he’d look for ways to get Hunter more involved in the offense.

“There definitely was a plan going into the game that we wanted utilize him more on the offensive side of the ball, specifically trying to get the ball into his hands,” Coen said.

“The first half was just kind of funky, the way we couldn’t get anybody the ball consistently and get into a rhythm,” Coen said. “He was able to make some plays in the second half, Trevor was able to find him on some things that were obviously designed to go to him in some ways.

“Happy that he got his first touchdown — tough to see it come in that moment.”

Slow start

Coen had wanted his team to play with their “hair on fire.”

Lawrence had Hunter open on the Jaguars’ first offensive play. He took a sack.

“I’ve just got to put it on him,” Lawrence said.

“We’ve got to start the games faster,” he added. “There’s some plays that I’ve got to make early to get us going, and it’s routine stuff.”

The Jags fell behind 14-0 as Matthew Stafford completed passes to a variety of Rams receivers.

Lack of discipline

The Jags committed 13 penalties for 119 yards, perhaps none more costly than Jarrian Jones’ illegal block to nullify a would-be touchdown on a punt return by Parker Washington.

It was still 14-0 at that point.

On the drive, Brian Thomas Jr. had a key drop on a third down — a recurring issue with the receiver — and Cam Little then missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt.

The Rams then moved the ball and scored for a 21-0 lead.

“We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds,” Hunter said. “The most disciplined team wins. They out-disciplined us.”

Lawrence was sacked seven times for the second straight game.

