Hurts throws for 326 yards and 3 TDs as Eagles bounce back with 28-22 win over Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Hurts gave his lagging offense a jolt by throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns, Jalyx…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Hurts gave his lagging offense a jolt by throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns, Jalyx Hunt returned an interception for a score, and the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded from back-to-back losses by hanging on to beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-22 on Sunday.

Hurts went 19 for 23 in the highlight-reel revival of the passing attack that helped the Eagles (5-2) win the Super Bowl last season, hitting A.J. Brown for two touchdowns and DeVonta Smith for a career-high 183 receiving yards that included a 79-yard score.

Facing third-and-9 from their 44 with 1:45 left and the Vikings (3-3) still holding two timeouts, Hurts dropped back and dropped a 45-yard rainbow into Brown’s arms to seal it after he beat former teammate Isaiah Rodgers with a slick double move up the sideline. Rodgers, in his first season with the Vikings, also got beat on Smith’s touchdown.

Carson Wentz went 26 for 42 for 313 yards on an erratic afternoon, getting picked off twice in his own territory and struggling on the other end while the Vikings had to settle for Will Reichard’s field goals on five of six possessions inside the 20.

RAMS 35, JAGUARS 7

LONDON (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw three of his five touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Los Angeles beat Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium.

Stafford, who has thrown 12 touchdowns with no interceptions in his past four games, also connected with rookie receiver Konata Mumpfield and rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson in the London rout.

The Rams (5-2) are off to their best start since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2021. Star receiver Puka Nacua missed the game with an ankle injury.

The only highlight for the Jaguars (4-3) was rookie two-way star Travis Hunter getting his first NFL touchdown. It made the score 28-7 in the fourth quarter.

Adams, who caught two touchdown passes in the first half, then added a third on a 1-yard jump ball that sent Jags fans to the exits.

CHIEFS 31, RAIDERS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns in less than three quarters of work, Rashee Rice caught two of the TD passes in his return from a six-game suspension as Kansas City beat Las Vegas.

Rice finished with seven catches for 42 yards in his first game since Week 4 last season, when he tore his ACL in a collision with Mahomes. He made it back from the injury in time to participate in the offseason and training camp, then was suspended before the start of the season for his role in a high-speed car crash on a Dallas highway in March 2024.

Rice’s return sparked an offense that scored on its first five possessions and finished with 434 yards in all.

It didn’t help Las Vegas to play most of the game without star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who left with a knee injury.

The Chiefs (4-3) were nearly as good on defense, though, holding the Raiders to three first downs and 96 yards while beating them for the 10th time in the last 11 matchups. Geno Smith finished 10 of 16 for 67 yards, while Ashton Jeanty, one of the NFL’s top rookies, carried just six times for 21 yards.

It was the fourth and most lopsided shutout by Kansas City in its 133-game history against the Raiders.

BROWNS 31, DOLPHINS 6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Quinshon Judkins scored three touchdowns and Cleveland snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Miami.

Judkins, the 36th overall pick in April’s draft, had 84 yards rushing on 25 carries. He is the first Browns running back with three rushing scores in a game since Nick Chubb in 2022.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell, acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9, returned an interception for a touchdown on the first play of the second half as the Browns (2-5) got over the 17-point hump for the first time in 12 games.

Rayshawn Jenkins added an interception and fumble recovery as the Browns had four takeaways in a game for the first time in nearly two seasons.

Dillon Gabriel completed 13 of 18 for 116 yards in a game in which passing was at a premium due to heavy rain and wind during the first half. It was the first home start for the rookie third-round pick, who got his first NFL win.

PATRIOTS 31, TITANS 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Maye threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and New England beat Tennessee in coach Mike Vrabel’s first game against the franchise that fired him in January 2024.

The Patriots (5-2) won their fourth straight to keep them atop the AFC East and spoil Mike McCoy’s debut as Tennessee’s interim head coach.

Fans chanted “Vrabel, Vrabel” as the clock ticked down.

With a 135.9 passer rating, Maye became only the third player under the age of 24 with at least 200 yards passing and a passer rating of 100 or higher in six straight games in NFL history. He joined Patrick Mahomes (seven consecutive in 2018) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (six in 1984).

Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson had two of the Patriots’ five sacks and returned a fumble 4 yards for a touchdown. Harold Landry III had the final sack against the team that released him in March, and Marcus Jones had an interception in the final minutes.

BEARS 26, SAINTS 14

CHICAGO (AP) — Dennis Allen’s defense dominated his former team, and Chicago beat New Orleans for its fourth straight win.

Allen, the Bears’ defensive coordinator, had to like what he saw in his first game against the Saints since they fired him as head coach midway through last season after 2 1/2 years. The Bears forced four turnovers and sacked Spencer Rattler four times.

Montez Sweat set the tone with an early strip-sack that led to a field goal. Nahshon Wright set up the game’s first touchdown with a long interception return, and the Bears (4-2) overcame a spotty performance by Caleb Williams to match their best streak since the 2018 NFC North championship team closed the regular season with four straight wins. They also had a much easier time after winning 25-24 at both Las Vegas and Washington.

New Orleans (1-6) continued its worst start since opening 1-7 in 1999 under then-coach Mike Ditka, the Hall of Famer and Super Bowl-winning coach with the Bears.

Williams completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards and an interception. But Chicago got huge contributions from the running backs.

PANTHERS 13, JETS 6

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Young threw a touchdown pass before leaving with an ankle injury, Jaycee Horn had two interceptions of Tyrod Taylor after New York benched Justin Fields and Carolina beat the winless Jets in a snoozefest for its third straight victory.

It marked the first time since Young was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 that the Panthers (4-3) have a three-game winning streak with him as their starting quarterback — but he was unable to finish this one.

And now the concern is if Young will be out for any extended time.

Young went to the locker room late in the third quarter, appearing to walk with a slight limp. The Panthers announced his return was questionable before ruling him out.

Andy Dalton took over with 34 seconds left in the quarter when Carolina got the ball back leading 13-3 following an interception by Horn in the end zone. Young was sacked by Jowon Briggs for a 12-yard loss on his last snap before the Panthers punted.

BRONCOS 33, GIANTS 32

DENVER (AP) — Wil Lutz kicked a 39-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Denver to a thrilling 33-32 win over the stunned New York, who took a shutout into the fourth quarter.

The Broncos’ improbable comeback snapped a streak in which NFL teams had won 1,602 consecutive games when leading by 18 points in the final 6 minutes of a game.

The Broncos (5-2) trailed 26-8 with just over 5 minutes remaining but scored on a 7-yard Bo Nix scamper, R.J. Harvey’s 2-yard catch, an 18-yard keeper by Nix and Lutz’s game-winner after Jaxson Dart seemingly broke the Broncos’ hearts with a 1-yard TD with 37 seconds left that gave New York a 32-30 lead.

Jude McAtamney missed his second extra point of the afternoon, however, and after Tyler Badie returned the kickoff 19 yards to the 23, Nix found Marvin Mims for 29 yards and Courtland Sutton for 22.

With no timeouts remaining, Nix and the offense raced to the line of scrimmage at the Giants 21 and spiked the ball with 2 seconds left.

The snap was high, but Lutz nailed the field goal to secure Denver’s fourth consecutive win overall and NFL-best eighth straight at home.

COLTS 38, CHARGERS 24

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw for 288 yards and two scores, Jonathan Taylor had his third three-touchdown game of the season and Indianapolis beat Los Angeles for their NFL-leading sixth win.

The Colts (6-1) also snapped a five-game skid in Los Angeles after losing to the Rams at SoFi Stadium last month. They hadn’t beaten the Chargers, Rams or now-Las Vegas Raiders in L.A. since 1986. Overall, the Colts hadn’t beat the Chargers since Sept. 25, 2016, in Indianapolis.

Off to their best start since 2009, the AFC South-leading Colts led 23-3 at halftime while holding the Chargers to 10 rushing yards on six carries. The Colts scored 2 1/2 minutes into the game on Taylor’s 23-yard TD run and never looked back.

Jones was 23 of 34. Taylor had 16 carries for 94 yards.

The Chargers (4-3) never led while losing for the third time in four games despite a career-high 423 passing yards and three touchdowns by Justin Herbert. His 37 completions set a franchise record.

PACKERS 27, CARDINALS 23

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Jacobs ran for a go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 1:50 remaining, Micah Parsons had a career-high three sacks and Green Bay rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat Arizona.

Green Bay (4-1-1) fought through a sluggish first half to win its first road game of the season. The Packers had their share of adversity this weekend — the team’s travel was reportedly delayed roughly five hours on Saturday because of mechanical issues with their airplane in Wisconsin.

Arizona (2-5) had a chance to win the game on its final offensive drive but Jacoby Brissett’s fourth-down pass was batted away in the end zone with 6 seconds left. Brissett — filling in for the injured Kyler Murray — threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

COWBOYS 44, COMMANDERS 22

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns, including a 74-yarder to CeeDee Lamb, DaRon Bland returned an interception 68 yards for a score after Jayden Daniels left with a hamstring injury and Dallas beat Washington.

Lamb had 110 yards on five catches after a high ankle sprain kept him out of the previous three games, when George Pickens sparkled without his new sidekick, then had just as much of an impact with them sharing the spotlight again.

Pickens’ 44-yard catch keyed a 35-second touchdown drive for a 27-15 lead in the final minute of the first half after Daniels had scored on a 1-yard run with 45 seconds to go before the break.

Javonte Williams ran for 116 yards and a touchdown for Dallas (3-3-1).

49ERS 20, FALCONS 10

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey had his first 100-yard rushing game since 2023 and short-handed San Francisco finally delivered a strong ground game to beat Atlanta.

The usually run-focused 49ers (5-2) had struggled to generate much on the ground all season before getting back to their old style against the Falcons (3-3) with help from the return of tight end George Kittle.

McCaffrey ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and had 201 yards overall from scrimmage for his first 200-yard game since 2019. The Niners won for the fourth time in five starts this season with backup quarterback Mac Jones playing in place of Brock Purdy.

San Francisco’s defense came up big as well despite losing All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner to an ankle injury last week and playing without star edge rusher Nick Bosa.

The 49ers delivered two key plays in the fourth quarter to preserve the lead. The Falcons were driving down 13-10 and had a third and 1 at the San Francisco 35. But the Niners stopped Bijan Robinson for no gain and then Chase Lucas broke up a pass from Michael Penix Jr. to Drake London on fourth down to end the threat.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.