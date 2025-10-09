High-scoring Bills attack led by Allen pose a challenge for Falcons to turn yards into more points

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons know better than to lean on some impressive statistics for confidence as they prepare…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons know better than to lean on some impressive statistics for confidence as they prepare for a visit from Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Buffalo (4-1) will bring a high-scoring offense to Atlanta that will put stress on the Falcons’ defense while also pressuring second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to keep up the pace.

The Falcons (2-2) lead the NFL in total defense, allowing only 244 yards per game. Atlanta’s offense ranks seventh with 262.8 yards per game.

“From a stats standpoint, you’re pretty ecstatic about where you are in a lot of categories,” coach Raheem Morris said before acknowledging the far more important numbers are points allowed and scored.

The Falcons’ defense ranks only 15th with 21.5 points allowed per game. The offense’s average of 19 points per game is better than only six teams.

So much for that “pretty ecstatic” vibe.

“We’ve got all these yardage things and all this stuff that doesn’t matter,” Morris said.

Led by Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, and dynamic running back James Cook, the Bills bring a more solid statistical offensive foundation to the prime-time game. Buffalo’s averages of 395.8 yards and 30.6 points each rank third in the league, even after their 23-20 loss to New England on Oct. 5.

New nickname

Coach Sean McDermott has come up with a new nickname for Allen: “The Human Eraser.”

The Bills coach came upon it when answering a question as to whether the quarterback was pressing too much in attempting to rally the offense against New England.

“I think at the time, maybe. But Josh is a competitor, right? He wants to win,” McDermott said. “I mean, he’s the human eraser. That’s what I refer to him as. He makes things go when there’s nothing there to be had.”

2024 QB class, take II

Penix will provide Buffalo’s defense its second straight test against a quarterback from the 2024 draft class. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was the No. 3 overall pick that year. Penix was No. 8 overall and the fourth of six quarterbacks selected in the top 12 picks.

Penix had his first three starts to close his rookie season after taking over for former starter Kirk Cousins. Penix hit his first real test when the Falcons were shut out in a 30-0 loss at Carolina as he threw two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Penix showed impressive poise in the way he responded to the loss with a career-best performance in a 34-27 win over Washington. He completed 20 of 26 passes for a career-high 313 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons set a season high with 435 yards.

“That is the telltale sign for quarterbacks, how you respond after it doesn’t go your way,” Morris said. “I loved how he reacted to everything.”

Benched, fumble, touchdown

Bills receiver Keon Coleman endured his downs and ups last weekend.

The second-year player began the game against New England missing Buffalo’s first series for disciplinary reasons, McDermott revealed without saying what led to the benching.

Coleman then added to his troubles by losing a fumble at Buffalo’s 11 on the Bills’ third possession. Despite the loss, Coleman’s night ended with a 2-yard TD catch.

“We expect more. And he has shown growth this year. He has. We’re looking for more consistency,” McDermott said, before addressing Coleman’s fumble. “None of us are finished products. And yet at the same time, these guys have to make sure we’re taking the urgency in our approach to execute the way we need to execute.”

Coleman took responsibility Thursday for what led to him being benched.

“Just got to be more accountable,” Coleman said. “Things happen. You just got to do your best to try to eliminate them.”

Terrell on the mend

The Falcons expect to have cornerback A.J. Terrell return after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. Dee Alford helped fill the void for the defense, making Morris optimistic about his depth at the position.

“I feel really good about that moving forward, but it’s nice to see your guys … step up in those games,” Morris said.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Darnell Mooney’s season-long battle to stay healthy continued when he left the win over Washington with a hamstring injury. Mooney did not practice Thursday.

Turnover troubles

After committing one turnover in a span of 12 starts, including playoffs, Allen has combined for two interceptions and a lost fumble over the past two outings.

Add in Coleman’s lost fumble against New England and Buffalo has turned the ball over four times after committing an NFL-low eight last season when the Bills finished with a league-leading plus-24 turnover differential.

Allen’s career record dropped to 45-28 when committing a turnover. And his interception in the third quarter was his first in the second half in 15 starts, including playoffs. He’s now 15-20 when committing a second-half turnover.

___

AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.