Grant Delpit’s versatility boosts Browns’ defense and special teams

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Opposing offensive coordinators already worry about going up against Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward when they face the Cleveland Browns defense.

Grant Delpit is making a case for being added to their list.

The sixth-year safety is off to a strong start this season on defense and special teams. He also is coming off maybe his best game in the NFL. In last Sunday’s 31-6 victory over Miami, he had a sack, forced fumble on a kick return and had a quarterback hit that resulted in an interception.

Delpit was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week, the first time he has received a weekly award from the league.

“I want to be the one they say I keep ’em up at night, just like Myles, I’m sure they have nightmares about 95,” said Delpit, who is fourth on the Browns with 32 tackles on defense. “So the more of those players we got on our defense, the better for us, and that’s always the mentality that we have.”

Delpit played a key role in both of Cleveland’s wins so far this season. His fourth-quarter interception against Green Bay helped set up the Browns’ tying touchdown in a 13-10 victory.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Delpit is playing at the same high level he was two years ago, before a late-season groin injury caused him to miss four games.

“He’s doing a lot of things for us, and he’s doing it all well,” Schwartz said. “I think a little bit early in the season he was pressing to try to make plays and ended up getting out of position a little bit, and he’s been dynamite in that area the last couple games.”

Besides his normal spot at free safety, Delpit also has been used as a slot corner in nickel packages and as a linebacker in dime formations.

“We ask a lot from him, from all our different personnel groups,” Schwartz said. “That’s very difficult to do, but he has the skill set to do it, and intelligence and the work ethic to. He’s making a lot of plays for us.”

Delpit also is playing an integral role on special teams. His 77 snaps on special teams through seven games put him on pace to surpass the career high 176 he had in 2021.

Special teams coach Bubba Ventrone said that having a veteran like Delpit on special teams has been a good influence for younger players.

“You’re seeing a guy that is a defensive starter, that’s a Pro Bowl-caliber-like player at his position, factoring, you know, for us in multiple phases. A young guy, young undrafted guy, he’s going to see Grant Delpit setting the example … it just trickles on down,” Ventrone said.

Delpit and the rest of Cleveland’s secondary face another tough challenge this week going against New England quarterback Drake Maye. The second-year QB has passed for at least 200 yards and has a passer rating of 100 or higher in last six starts. He is attempting to join Patrick Mahomes as the only players under the age of 24 to do it in at least seven straight games.

Maye has 12 touchdown passes against only two interceptions, and he is known for making plays on the run.

“He’s playing very well. He’s playing efficient. He takes off when nobody’s open, so he’s making good decisions,” Delpit said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a complicated offense, they just do the simple things and they play hard, so it’s going to be a challenge for us. You got to watch out for his dual-threat ability as well. So he’s a good quarterback.”

