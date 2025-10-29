Giants turn to Tyrone Tracy at running back after Cam Skattebo’s season-ending injury

Cam Skattebo being lost for the season sucked some of the energy out of the New York Giants’ season after…

It’s not their first setback on offense, either. Malik Nabers tearing the ACL in his right knee in late September in Dart’s first NFL start already made the odds of making the playoffs even longer.

But while Nabers’ departure opened the door to a host of possibilities at wide receiver, Skattebo’s dislocated ankle has a clear path forward at running back: It’s Tyrone Tracy time for the Giants. Devin Singletary will get mixed in, too, and coach Brian Daboll has other options, but Tracy is expected to get the bulk of the carries starting Sunday against San Francisco.

“Tracy’s a really good football player,” starting right guard Greg Van Roten said. “We’re just excited for him to get back to form and kind of build on what he did last year because I think he’s a better player this year than he was last year.”

Tracy had a hard act to follow last year as a rookie, filling the colossal void left by Saquon Barkley’s departure in free agency as a fifth-round pick with uncertain expectations. There was no forgetting about Barkley given his 2,000-yard season and Super Bowl win with rival Philadelphia, though Tracy did quite well for himself by rushing 192 times for 839 yards and five touchdowns.

That’s the second-most yardage on the ground among first-year players in franchise history, behind only Barkley.

Tracy was the lead back in the opener even after the drafting of Skattebo, and they became more of a tandem until Tracy injured his right shoulder in Week 3 against Kansas City.

Upon his return, Tracy was the change of pace behind Skattebo and, despite losing his starting role, did not sulk.

“He’s a pro,” Daboll said.

When Skattebo went down Sunday, Tracy lamented that the two could not continue sharing the load.

“We had a good duo going,” Tracy said. “But for me to get back out there and get my opportunities, I’m just going to continue to do what I’m doing.”

Daboll said he and the staff have all week to decide how to deploy the running backs in Skattebo’s absence. It’s possible Dante Miller, who impressed during training camp and in the preseason, gets signed off or promoted from the practice squad to provide something of a spark.

Still, Tracy has shown he has what it takes to be the guy out of the backfield.

“He’s seen a lot of stuff,” Van Roten said. “He’s getting more comfortable in his role. So, it’ll be good for him to get back out there. I think he’s anxious to kind of show he’s still a good running back.”

As for Dart, he’s trying not to think about the Giants losing another difference-maker and is taking it on himself to help make up for not having Skattebo, along with Nabers, available.

“Just know I got to keep making plays and do my job to put our team in the best situation,” Dart said. “Obviously it’s not ideal, it stings, and there’s more people in the rotation, but I got to be better, too, making more plays and putting us in a good situation to win.”

