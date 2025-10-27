Giants’ struggles against the run get exposed in their loss to the Eagles

On the first day of training camp, Dexter Lawrence made it clear a pass rush that looked fearsome on paper…

On the first day of training camp, Dexter Lawrence made it clear a pass rush that looked fearsome on paper would not matter much if the New York Giants could not stop the run.

Allowing 276 yards rushing in a 38-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday that dropped them to 2-6 certainly proved that sentiment to be correct. And it wasn’t just former Giants standout Saquon Barkley doing the damage, as Tank Bigsby surpassed the 100-yard mark, too.

“It’s never just one thing when you give up 300 yards or whatever it was,” coach Brian Daboll said afterward. “Could be a call, could be run fit, could be a missed tackle — a number of things — but that was obviously way too many yards against the team that we knew wanted to run the ball.”

It started on Philadelphia’s first carry of the game, which Barkley took 65 yards for a touchdown. But New York’s issues defending against the run are nothing new, ranking 30th out of the NFL’s 32 teams in the category at nearly 149 yards a game through eight weeks.

“Run defense is everybody,” said linebacker Bobby Okereke, who led the team with eight tackles and sacked Jalen Hurts once. “It’s not just linebackers and D-linemen. Defensive ends, corners and safeties are involved. The way that their blocking scheme is, they had a great plan and they made it 11-man football. Just got to go back, clean up the corrections and play with better intensity.”

Injuries did not help that effort. Already going in without No. 1 cornerback Paulson Adebo and starting safety Jevon Holland — the players signed during free agency to remake the secondary — Cor’Dale Flott and depth defensive back Art Green went down during the Eagles game. That forced seventh-round pick Corie Black, back last week after a stint with the Jets, into responsibilities far beyond a rookie of his inexperience level.

The fault for not at least containing the run is spread to all corners of the defense.

“They just came out and played, and we didn’t make enough plays,” Lawrence said.

What’s working

As devastated as he was by fellow rookie Cam Skattebo’s gruesome, season-ending ankle injury, quarterback Jaxson Dart did not appear to lose the swagger he and the running back have brought to an organization in need of it.

“Really relentless, tough, no fear and just wants to win, and you can see it in his eyes,” right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said. “He’s going to give you everything he has, and he’s going to make sure when he walks off the field there’s nothing left in the tank.”

Dart completed 14 of 24 passes for 193 yards with a TD throw and ran for another. There’s a reason Daboll praises Dart for being a young leader.

“I’m not ever going to quit,” Dart said. “I don’t care what the situation is. If I’m on that field, I’m playing as hard as I can. I’m going to try to lead the best that I can. I have the same expectation every time we go out on the field and try to preach that to the guys so when we step through the lines, we should be competing and playing as hard as we can every time.”

What needs help

The running offense is going to need help without Skattebo. The lion’s share of the carries will likely go to Tyrone Tracy, who missed a couple of recent games with a shoulder injury.

“It really sucks that he’s not going to be out there with me because I think we had a good duo going,” said Tracy, who had 10 carries for 39 yards against the Eagles. “But for me to get back out there and get my opportunities, I’m just going to continue to do what I’m doing.”

Devin Singletary should also see an increased role, and watch for the possibility of Dante Miller — nickname “Turbo” — being promoted from the practice squad to take Skattebo’s spot on the roster.

Stock up

Kicker Graham Gano is back on solid footing after missing a month because of a groin injury. Gano was good on field goals from 47 and 34 yards and a couple of extra points and most importantly made it through the game healthy.

Stock down

Malik Nabers’ season-ending torn ACL looked as if it would create an opportunity for underachieving 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt at receiver. Instead, Hyatt was inactive for the first time in his career, while Lil’Jordan Humphrey played instead and undrafted rookie Beaux Collins got 12 snaps on offense.

Injuries

The Giants were happy to get veteran wideout Darius Slayton back from a hamstring injury, but the banged-up secondary — and defense in general — remains a concern. Edge rusher Brian Burns is limping through a hip problem, while defensive lineman Chauncey Golston was out with a sore neck.

Key number

5 — More games until the Giants’ December bye week. Lawrence called it “part of the game.”

What’s next

A home game Sunday against San Francisco, with the 49ers coming off a 26-15 loss at Houston. The Giants opened as 2 1/2-point underdogs on BetMGM Sportsbook, though that spread could increase if their opponent gets injured QB Brock Purdy back.

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

