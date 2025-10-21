Giants release kicker Jude McAtamney, who missed 2 extra points in their loss at Devner

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants cut kicker Jude McAtamney on Tuesday in the aftermath of him…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants cut kicker Jude McAtamney on Tuesday in the aftermath of him missing two extra points in their stunning 33-32 loss at Denver.

McAtamney was waived as one of a series of roster moves that also included the team bringing back rookie cornerback Korie Black. Parting ways with McAtamney paves the way for Younghoe Koo, who has been on the practice squad, to make his Giants debut on Sunday at reigning champion Philadelphia if regular starter Graham Gano is not ready to return.

Asked Monday what his plan was at kicker, coach Brian Daboll said only the staff would see how the week goes. It’s unclear when Gano might be able to return from a groin injury or even if the Giants would go back to him if healthy.

Black returns after playing two games for the Jets. A seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State, he made the Giants’ initial 53-man roster but was cut not long after as they tried to balance things and hoped to retain him on the practice squad.

New York also re-signed defensive lineman Elijah Garcia to the practice squad, making room for him by releasing linebacker LB Jonas Griffith from it.

