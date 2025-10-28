Giants receiver Malik Nabers undergoes surgery to repair a torn ACL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers had surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, the…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers had surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, the New York Giants said, adding that their top receiver will begin his rehabilitation process upon his discharge from the hospital on Wednesday.

Nabers went under the knife roughly a month after getting injured while trying to make a catch during a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Beyond that, he’s out for the rest of the NFL season and a timeline for when Nabers might be able to resume football activities was not immediately clear.

It’s the second surgery in three days for a key Giants player after rookie running back Cam Skattebo’s to repair a dislocated right ankle. Skattebo had the operation Sunday night, hours after going down at Philadelphia, and the team said he was discharged Monday from the University of Pennsylvania Hospital Presbyterian campus.

“Thank you everyone for the support!!” Skattebo posted on social media. “Surgery went well. I just want to thank the city of Philly for taking the best care of me. Every moment I spent in the hospital with family and friends I felt loved and supported in every way. … Thank you to the doctors, surgeons, and staff that did their best work on me.”

The Giants are 2-6. They host San Francisco on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.