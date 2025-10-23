Giants hope Jaxson Dart duplicates his initial success against the defending champion Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Giants found a spark when rookie Jaxson Dart took over for Russell Wilson at…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Giants found a spark when rookie Jaxson Dart took over for Russell Wilson at the most important position in football.

Much like Denver coach Sean Payton recently opined, the Eagles might have wished the Giants’ quarterback change came after the season series between NFC East rivals ended.

Dart and the rest of the Giants surprised the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles earlier this month, when the rookie had a touchdown rushing and another passing in a 34-17 victory. The performance drew praise from coach Brian Daboll and seemed to signify — along with the emergence of running back Cam Skattebo — that a long-struggling franchise might finally have a bright future.

But in the NFL, bright lights can get dimmed in a hurry.

Dart handed the Eagles a low point in their season, then had one thrown right back at him last weekend when the Giants (2-5) became the first NFL team in more than two decades to blow a lead of 18 points or more in the final six minutes and lose, as they did last Sunday at Denver.

The Eagles only blew a 17-3 lead in the fourth quarter when they lost to Denver on Oct. 5.

The Eagles (5-2) used a longer break coming off that Thursday night loss to the Giants to rediscover their playmakers on offense. Jalen Hurts threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith had co-starring roles in the same game for the first time this season.

“We know we want to be a balanced team,” coach Nick Sirianni said, “but we really don’t care how it looks.”

The Eagles sure look better when their best players play at an elite level. In the loss to the Giants, Hurts overthrew a wide-open Smith for a potential easy touchdown and threw an interception that was returned 68 yards to set up another TD. Saquon Barkley had a late fumble that sealed the loss.

The Eagles played against the Giants without injured defensive lineman Jalen Carter and guard Landon Dickerson. Both are back and will play Sunday — a full-strength roster that puts the Eagles as 7 1/2-point favorites, per BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants try to bounce back from their Mile High meltdown

Until last weekend at Denver, the last NFL team to blow a lead of 18 or more points in the final six minutes and lose was Tampa Bay to Indianapolis on Oct. 6, 2003. The Buccaneers rolled over Washington the following week.

It’s a bit of a different scenario facing the reigning champions, who are out for revenge after the Oct. 9 loss at the Meadowlands.

“You’ve got to get back on your horse and get ready to play a very talented team that we just played two weeks ago,” Daboll said. “Look at the things that we didn’t do quite as well, and we’ll get on to Philadelphia with the right mindset.”

Graham looks ready for a comeback

Brandon Graham still had the passcode to enter the Eagles’ complex and would sometimes clock in like any other retiree who still had the run of the place. He could grab a free lunch, mingle with old friends and be back home in time to spend the evening with his family.

He felt much more at home once he pulled on that No. 55 jersey again ahead of practice.

Graham made his return to the Eagles this week after a short-lived retirement, which he perhaps began in haste after Philadelphia won the Super Bowl. The 37-year-old defensive end practiced for the first time on Wednesday and hadn’t ruled out playing against the Giants. The Eagles then have a bye week, giving Graham plenty of time to ramp up and be ready to face Green Bay at home on Nov. 10.

“I knew I wasn’t all the way done,” Graham said after his first practice. “I was hoping they didn’t need me. But I’m actually glad to be back.”

Graham is one of four players who participated in both of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl wins. His strip-sack of Tom Brady that helped secure a 41-33 victory over the Patriots at the end of the 2017 season when the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title is among the greatest plays in team history.

Graham joked he still had maybe a “quarter tank” left in his football career and hoped he could add a pass-rushing presence the Eagles have missed this season. He believes he can contribute to the Eagles’ bid for a repeat title.

“If I didn’t feel like that, I wouldn’t be back,” he said.

Graham retired as the career leader in games played for the Eagles with 206, ranked third with 76 1/2 sacks and has the most postseason sacks with 5 1/2.

Kickin’ back

Veteran kicker Graham Gano is on track to return after missing the past month with a groin injury. It could not come at a better time for the Giants, who released Jude McAtamney after he missed two extra points in the collapse against the Broncos.

Former Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo is also on the practice squad. Gano getting hurt on the opening kickoff of a game last year against the Commanders had a major impact on the Giants losing, so elevating Koo as some measure of insurance cannot be ruled out.

