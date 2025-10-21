Former starting WR Ray-Ray McCloud’s fall from grace is complete following release by Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons released wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on Tuesday after the veteran opened the season as a starter but was inactive the last two games despite being healthy.

McCloud, 29, set a career high with 62 catches for 686 yards in 2024, his first season in Atlanta. After opening the season with Drake London and Darnell Mooney as the Falcons’ top three receivers, McCloud had only six catches for 64 yards through four games and then was a healthy scratch against Buffalo and San Francisco.

Coach Raheem Morris gave no details on McCloud’s fall from grace, saying only it was a coach’s decision. On Friday, Morris announced McCloud would miss Sunday night’s 20-10 loss at San Francisco. McCloud did not accompany the team to San Francisco but instead was sent home for what the coach described as a personal matter.

“Working through some things right now that are private with my young man, and we’ll figure those things out as we go,” Morris said on Friday.

When asked Monday about an update on McCloud’s status, Morris said he was “going through that process right now” and would “talk with him. But that’s the distraction that I’m dealing with, no one else.”

The Falcons, who play at home on Sunday against Miami, also signed offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal to the practice squad on Tuesday and placed tackle Ryan Hayes on the practice squad reserve/injured list.

McLeod played with Buffalo, Carolina, Pittsburgh and San Francisco before joining the Falcons.

McCloud’s release opens the path for Casey Washington, David Sills V and KhaDarel Hodge at wide receiver.

