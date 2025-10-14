Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold says he needs a kidney transplant, seeks donor

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold, a two-time All-Pro who remains one of the most popular players in the…

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold, a two-time All-Pro who remains one of the most popular players in the team’s history, said on social media on Tuesday that he has kidney disease and needs a transplant.

“I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time,” he wrote in a message directed to the Jets and Ohio State communities.

“While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead,” he said. “I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon.”

A first-round draft pick and seven-time Pro Bowl selection who was enshrined in the Jets’ “Ring of Honor” in 2022, Mangold said he was diagnosed with a genetic defect in 2006 that has led to chronic kidney disease. He is now on dialysis while waiting for a transplant.

Mangold said he doesn’t have any relatives who are able to donate, so he went public with the request for a donor with type O blood.

“I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating,” he said.

Mangold was one of the NFL’s best centers during his career, with his seven Pro Bowl selections second to only Pro Football Hall of Famer Winston Hill’s eight for the most all-star games in franchise history. He started all 164 games he played during his 11 NFL seasons.

