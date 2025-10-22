Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 8

By Week 8, fantasy football managers start separating the contenders from the pretenders. The waiver wire is thin, but opportunity…

By Week 8, fantasy football managers start separating the contenders from the pretenders. The waiver wire is thin, but opportunity is still everything — and the right matchup can swing your week. Here’s which players to trust and which to bench heading into this week.

Quarterbacks

Start: Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Broncos

Yes, Denver is defending the pass well, but Prescott is perhaps playing the best ball of his career, throwing 13 touchdown passes and no interceptions in his past four games. With CeeDee Lamb back in the fold and a strengthened rapport with George Pickens and Jake Ferguson over the time Lamb was out, Prescott is matchup-proof these days.

Other Locks:

— Caleb Williams, Bears vs. Ravens

— Jalen Hurts, Eagles vs. Giants

— Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers vs. Saints

Avoid: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. Falcons

Tagovailoa has struggled over the past two weeks, throwing six interceptions and only one touchdown pass. The absence of Tyreek Hill affects his production, but Tagovailoa still has other viable playmakers at his disposal. Don’t expect him to turn it around against a top-two QB defense such as Atlanta’s.

Running backs

Start: Saquon Barkley, Eagles vs Giants

Barkley has been in a slump as of late, failing to top 60 yards on the ground since Week 2, but if there’s a cure for what ails, it’s facing his former team. Just look at what Rico Dowdle did against the Cowboys in Week 6. The Eagles are going to give Barkley every opportunity to turn it around against the Giants.

Other Locks:

— Christian McCaffrey, 49ers vs. Texans

— Javonte Williams, Cowboys vs. Broncos

Avoid: Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Buccaneers

Tampa’s linebackers know how to handle dump-offs and force backs to win between the tackles, where efficiency craters. Kamara’s passing-game safety valve role won’t save him here — he’s a volume-only RB2 with little pop.

Wide receivers

Start: Keenan Allen, Chargers vs. Vikings

Allen is coming off a 14-target Week 7 that produced 119 yards and a score. The Vikings secondary had been playing well, but they just gave up 304 yards and three touchdowns combined to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. Allen is a high-floor PPR option this week at home against Minnesota.

Other Locks:

— Chris Olave, Saints vs. Buccaneers

— CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys vs. Broncos

— Romeo Doubs, Packers vs. Steelers

Avoid: Xavier Worthy, Chiefs vs. Commanders

Worthy hasn’t topped four targets in his past two outings, and things aren’t likely to improve with Rashee Rice now entrenched as Patrick Mahomes’ go-to receiver. You’re relying on a big play to make your fantasy day with Worthy, and that’s a risk you shouldn’t have to take.

Tight ends

Start: Harold Fannin Jr., Browns vs Patriots

Don’t get thrown off by Fannin’s lackluster Week 7 output (four catches for 36 yards). He still led the Browns in receiving, and his rapport with Dillon Gabriel is as strong as ever. With David Njoku still questionable, Fannin is a rock-solid play in Week 8.

Other Locks:

— Cade Otton, Buccaneers vs. Saints

— Dallas Goedert, Eagles vs. Giants

— Jake Ferguson, Cowboys vs. Broncos

Avoid: T.J. Hockenson, Vikings vs. Chargers

Hockenson is getting looks, but they’re not adding up. He’s yet to reach 50 yards receiving this season, despite averaging five targets a game. With Carson Wentz leaning heavily on his two starting wide receivers, Hockenson just isn’t the tour de force he’s been in the past.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

