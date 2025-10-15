Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 7

Whether it’s a sleeper tight end stepping into a prime matchup, a running back bouncing back in a good matchup…

Whether it’s a sleeper tight end stepping into a prime matchup, a running back bouncing back in a good matchup or a wide receiver who is stepping into an opportunity — here is a guide to the must-starts and must-stops for Week 7 of the fantasy football season.

Quarterbacks

Start: Jared Goff, Lions vs Buccaneers

Goff has had three multiple-TD games in a row, throwing only one pick in the process, and now he faces a Buccaneers defense that’s a top-10 matchup for opposing QBs. With Jameson Williams finding his top form, in addition to his already stellar bevy of options, Goff can’t lose, even if the Lions do.

Other Locks:

—Jayden Daniels vs Cowboys

—Dak Prescott vs Commanders

—Caleb Williams vs Saints

Avoid: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars vs Rams

Lawrence has been on a roll, but he’ll run into the Rams top-five QB defense. What’s worse is that this is a London game, and those games have been notoriously low scoring. You actually might want to trade him if you can. Lawrence only has one good matchup for the rest of the entire regular season, and it’s all top 10 defenses otherwise.

Running backs

Start: JK Dobbins, Broncos vs Giants

Don’t let Dobbins’ 40-yard output in Week 6 dissuade you from using him this week. His opponent this week, the Giants, are giving up almost 130 yards per game on the ground right now, and Dobbins is still the clear top rusher in Denver. This is a bounce-back spot.

Other Locks:

—Quinshon Judkins vs Dolphins

—Jaylen Warren vs Bengals

—Jordan Mason vs Eagles

Avoid: Travis Etienne, Jaguars vs Rams

Etienne has been contained the past two weeks, despite getting at least 15 touches in both games. He’s also travelling to London.

Wide receivers

Start: Rome Odunze, Bears vs Saints

Odunze was quiet in the Bears’ win over Washington on Monday night, as Caleb Williams spread the ball around. But with DJ Moore day to day with a groin injury, and Luther Burden still getting acclimated to the NFL game, expect Williams to target his young star wideout early and often in Week 7.

Other Locks:

—DK Metcalf vs Bengals

—Davante Adams vs Jaguars

—Drake London vs 49ers

Avoid: Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers vs Jets

McMillan salvaged a decent fantasy day in Week 6 with two touchdowns, but he finished with only 29 yards. The Panthers are leaning heavily on Rico Dowdle these days, and a potential Chuba Hubbard return only bolsters their ground attack. McMillan will likely see a ton of coverage from Sauce Gardner too, so his yards won’t come easily in this game.

Tight ends

Start: Harold Fannin Jr., Browns vs Dolphins

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel has established a rapport with Fannin Jr., as evinced by Fannin’s resurgence in their two starts together. Coming off a seven catch, 81-yard game in Week 6, Fannin could have a big game against Miami’s TE defense this week.

Other Locks:

—Darren Waller vs Browns

—Cade Otton vs Lions

—Dallas Goedert vs Vikings

Avoid: Juwan Johnson, Saints vs Bears

With Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau back on the field, Johnson isn’t getting as many targets as he was earlier in the season. His output has dropped over the past few weeks, bottoming out at 15 yards last week, and things may not get much better this week against Chicago. If you can still find a trade partner, it’s probably time to move on.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

