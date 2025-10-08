Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 6

By this point of the NFL season, we’ve eliminated some outside noise. Patterns, usage and coaching behavior are clearer now…

By this point of the NFL season, we’ve eliminated some outside noise. Patterns, usage and coaching behavior are clearer now — but midseason surprises still happen. We lean into matchups, volume and inefficiencies with your fantasy plays for Week 6.

Quarterbacks

Start: Dak Prescott, Cowboys at Panthers

Prescott has turned a corner in 2025, showing better pocket presence and command of his short-to-intermediate game. Carolina has struggled to pressure elite quarterbacks and Prescott is playing like one, throwing seven TDs the past two weeks. In this matchup, Prescott should get clean pockets and enough downfield help to deliver strong fantasy value — even without CeeDee Lamb.

Other locks:

—Jalen Hurts vs. Giants

—Jared Goff vs. Chiefs

—Brock Purdy vs. Buccaneers

Avoid: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. Chargers

Tagovailoa remains an efficient passer when kept clean, but Los Angeles’ pass rush quietly has been one of the league’s most disruptive. The Chargers’ ability to pressure without blitzing throws timing-based offenses such as Miami’s off rhythm. If Jaylen Waddle sees bracket coverage, Tagovailoa’s path to a ceiling week gets slim — he’s more floor than fireworks in Week 6.

Running backs

Start: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders vs. Titans

Jeanty quickly has established himself as the centerpiece of the Raiders’ offense, showing both patience between the tackles and burst in space. Tennessee’s once-feared front has been far more generous to running backs this season, especially on cutback runs and in the passing game. With Jeanty commanding the lion’s share of touches and goal-line work, he’s a rock-solid RB2 with RB1 upside in this matchup.

Other locks:

—Christian McCaffrey vs. Buccaneers

—Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Chiefs

—Javonte Williams vs. Panthers

Avoid: Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Patriots

Kamara’s usage keeps him in fantasy lineups, but this is a rough draw against one of the league’s most disciplined front sevens. New England’s linebackers have been excellent at closing passing lanes to running backs, forcing offenses to work outside the numbers. With the Saints leaning on their young quarterback Spencer Rattler to manage the offense — and Kendre Miller starting to get significant touches — Kamara’s opportunities are likely to be limited to low-efficiency checkdowns and inside runs, not the recipe for a big fantasy week.

Wide receivers

Start: Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants vs. Eagles

Robinson is set to increase his volume in New York’s passing game with Darius Slayton questionable to play. The Eagles’ defense has shown vulnerability to route runners who win quick middle-field leverage, and Robinson’s slot proficiency gives him a path to steady targets even if the passing game struggles. He offers a safe floor and sneaky upside as the possible “lead WR” by default.

Other locks:

—Stefon Diggs vs. Saints

—Rome Odunze vs. Commanders

—Emeka Egbuka vs. 49ers

Avoid: Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos vs. Jets

Mims has upside on deep chances, but this week’s matchup suppresses that. The Jets have improved at defending vertical threats and force offenses to rely more on shorter, safer routes. Without a target guarantee, Mims is too volatile to open the week in your lineup.

Tight end

Start: Dalton Kincaid, Bills vs. Falcons

Kincaid has become a clear favorite for red-zone targets and short-area scoring chances in Buffalo’s scheme. Atlanta’s defense has shown vulnerability to athletic tight ends, especially when drifting into seam or seam-to-go routes. Kincaid offers both floor and ceiling, making him a strong TE1 start this week.

Other locks:

—Sam LaPorta vs. Chiefs

—Jake Ferguson vs. Panthers

—Tyler Warren vs. Cardinals

Avoid: Chig Okonkwo, Titans vs. Raiders

Okonkwo flashes athleticism every week, but the Titans’ offense has been too inconsistent to trust. He is running plenty of routes, yet he is averaging fewer than 30 yards per game and hasn’t found the end zone in 2025. The Raiders also have been sneaky-tough on tight ends over the past month. Unless he breaks a long play, Okonkwo’s Week 6 outlook is all floor and no ceiling — sit him until Tennessee’s passing game stabilizes.

