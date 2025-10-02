Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 5

By now the noise has settled, and the NFL regular season is taking form. Matchups are starting to matter more…

By now the noise has settled, and the NFL regular season is taking form. Matchups are starting to matter more than hype, and volume trends are becoming clearer. Here are your fantasy plays heading into Week 5.

Quarterbacks

Start: Justin Fields, Jets vs. Cowboys

Fields’ dual-threat ability makes him potent even in tough matchups, and New York has leaned on his legs when passing lanes tighten. Dallas has been aggressive defensively, but that style can and has been exploited by mobile quarterbacks. With rushing production as a floor and developing chemistry with Garrett Wilson, Fields brings high-end QB2 upside with a path to QB1 numbers this week.

Other Locks:

—Jared Goff vs. Bengals

—Jalen Hurts vs. Broncos

—Kyler Murray vs. Titans

Avoid: C.J. Stroud, Texans vs Ravens

Stroud stepped up his game in Week 4, but Baltimore’s defense is relentless at home. The Ravens’ pressure packages and disguised coverages limit deep chances and force younger QBs into mistakes. While Stroud should still deliver competent numbers, he’s more of a safe floor option than the high-ceiling starter managers want this week.

Running backs

Start: Woody Marks, Texans cs. Ravens

Marks has steadily gained traction in Houston’s backfield, carving out a larger share of opportunities each week. He’s shown the burst to rip off chunk gains and the versatility to contribute as a receiver. While Baltimore is a tough opponent, the Texans have leaned on Marks in high-leverage situations, and his rising workload makes him a sneaky RB2/FLEX option in Week 5.

Other Locks:

—Christian McCaffrey vs. Rams

—Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Bengals

—James Cook vs. Patriots

Avoid: Jordan Mason, Vikings vs. Browns (London)

Mason struggled in Week 4, and this week’s matchup against Cleveland is one of the toughest in the league for opposing backs. The Browns’ front seven has smothered inside runners and limited explosive plays on the ground. Upstart RB Zavier Scott’s role is also bound to grow as a receiver. You probably have to start Mason because of the bye week, but you may not like the results.

Wide receivers

Start: Rashid Shaheed, Saints vs Giants

Shaheed has become New Orleans’ big-play specialist, and the Giants have struggled against vertical threats this season. With defenses tilting toward Olave, Shaheed is seeing lighter coverage and a few schemed shots downfield each week. He’s a boom/bust option, but in this matchup the boom potential is well worth chasing as a FLEX or WR3.

Other Locks:

—Chris Olave vs. Giants

—Nico Collins vs. Ravens

—George Pickens vs. Jets

Avoid: Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos vs Eagles

Mims has tantalizing speed and flashes, but this week the matchup is middling. The Eagles have defended against deep threats well, forcing offenses to shorten their passing game. Without a heavy target share or consistent role, Mims’ upside is limited — he’s too volatile to trust as a starter this week.

Tight ends

Start: Jake Ferguson, Cowboys vs Jets

Ferguson has developed into Dak Prescott’s go-to red zone target, leading Dallas in end zone looks so far. The Jets’ defense is tough on the perimeter but has allowed production to tight ends over the middle. Ferguson’s steady route participation and scoring role make him a strong TE1 start in Week 5.

Other Locks:

—Sam LaPorta vs. Bengals

—Dalton Kincaid vs. Patriots

—Tyler Warren vs. Raiders

Avoid: Hunter Henry, Patriots vs Bills

Henry has a solid role in New England’s offense and gets red zone usage, but this week he faces Buffalo, which has been stout defending the tight end. Their linebackers and safeties are disciplined in coverage, and they’ve limited mid-tier TEs from breaking free. Henry’s volume isn’t high enough to compensate, so his ceiling is capped and his floor is shaky — making him a risky start in Week 5.

