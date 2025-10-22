Falcons QB Penix is limited with knee injury and plans to start against Miami. Cousins is on standby

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. said Wednesday he expects to play Sunday against Miami after he appeared…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. said Wednesday he expects to play Sunday against Miami after he appeared on the Atlanta Falcons’ first injury report of the week as limited due to an issue with his left knee.

Penix limped back to the huddle following a hit late in Sunday night’s 20-10 loss at San Francisco and said after the game he “got rolled up on.”

Caoch Raheem Morris said Monday Penix had soreness and “definitely some limitations.”

The Falcons (3-3) had a walk-through practice on Wednesday, so the injury report estimated players’ availability if there had been a live practice. Penix was listed as limited.

“I feel good right now,” Penix said Wednesday. “Obviously at the end of the game I did get up a little bit slow but I feel good and continue to get better each and every day and just making sure I’m monitoring it the right way, but I do feel good.”

Asked if he expects to start, Penix said: “That’s the plan.”

Before Wednesday’s injury report, Morris had only said Penix had a bone bruise and that it was not an ankle or foot injury.

Penix had two ACL injuries early in his college career at Indiana before he transferred to Washington.

When asked if having the bone bruise was scary considering his history with knee injuries, Penix said, “We ain’t in college no more. Those days are over. I don’t think about those days no more.”

Morris said he’ll learn more about Penix’s status when the team has live practices on Thursday and Friday.

Veteran Kirk Cousins would start if Penix doesn’t show in practice that he can move in the pocket well enough to avoid pass rushers.

“The organization will not put him in harm’s way,” Morris said of Penix, a 2024 first-round draft pick. “We won’t do that. So we’ll get a better feel when we practice live.”

Cousins, 37, lost his starting job to Penix for the final three games last season. Cousins’ only appearance in the first six games this season came in a 30-0 loss at Carolina on Sept. 21, when he completed 5 of 7 passes for 29 yards.

Morris said he is not concerned that Cousins would be making his first start in 10 months, since a Dec. 16, 2024 win over Las Vegas.

“I think it’s safe to say that I can lean on his 13 years experience,” Morris said, adding he considers Cousins to be “a professional at the highest level and will prepare … to be able to go out there and execute.

“He prepares every single day like a starter. He’s the ultimate pro. I got a lot of confidence in him doing those things. Yes, it will be different for him from a long time ago. But you know, he’ll use that recall and he’ll find a way to get it done if called upon.”

Added offensive coordinator Zac Robinson: “If we did have to go that direction, the full team and coaches, everybody would feel great with Kirk.”

