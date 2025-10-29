Falcons’ Penix, London both day to day going into game against surging Pats

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and receiver Drake London are both day to day…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and receiver Drake London are both day to day going into next week’s game against the New England Patriots, coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday.

Both players missed the Falcons’ 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Falcons have lost two in a row and head to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to take on the first-place Patriots, who have won five in a row.

Penix has been dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee. Morris is more optimistic about his status this week.

“Michael is in the building, obviously in meetings. He’ll go out there today and do a walk-through. We’ll get a chance to get a feel for what he can do in practice, if he can do anything,” Morris said. “He feels better than he did last week. Obviously he feels better every single day with it being a bone bruise. That stuff gets better every day. So, I feel really good about him.”

Penix participated in Wednesday’s walk-through and feels encouraged about his status this week.

“I felt really good at practice today,” he said. “I’m still on that day-to-day protocol, but after today, you know, I do feel good. I feel like I’m trending in the right direction.”

The second-year quarterback was hopeful about playing against the Dolphins on Sunday morning before eventually being ruled out.

“Things just didn’t pan out how I thought. I felt good coming in that morning, but you know, just some things were happening to where I wasn’t feeling my best,” Penix said. “Just me thinking about the team, I don’t feel like me being out there on Sunday would have helped the team. I feel like I wouldn’t have been able to give the team 100 percent, and that’s what I want to do each and every time I step on the field.”

Backup quarterback Kirk Cousins filled in and went 21 of 31 for 173 yards in a game where the offense struggled and finished with 213 total yards.

London was ruled out with a hip injury. The fourth-year receiver leads the team with 469 yards.

“Drake is in the building, feels good, planning on practicing,” Morris said. “Get a chance to look at him moving around a little bit today. Those guys both are day to day but a lot better than they we felt last week.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.