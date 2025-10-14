Falcons’ Bijan Robinson and Drake London lead complete performance in upset of Bills

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris said the goal of his team is to reach the postseason for…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris said the goal of his team is to reach the postseason for the first time since the 2017 season.

On Monday night, they proved they could outplay a team that has reached the playoffs the past six years.

“It’s no secret. We want to be a playoff organization,” Morris said after the Falcons upset the Buffalo Bills 24-14.

“We want to be able to go compete in those type of games. And we played one tonight. Nobody’s gonna shy away from those moments. We got to go do it. But like, those are the moments you want. Those are the moments you thrive for. Those are things you dream about.”

The Falcons played a complete game by riding their skill position stars on offense and containing Bills MVP Josh Allen on defense. The result was a second straight win and a 3-2 record that has them in second place in the NFC South.

What’s working

The combination of running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London had the Bills on their heels the majority of the game. Robinson tied a career high with 170 yards on 19 carries and had another 68 receiving yards for a career-best 238 yards from scrimmage. The highlight was Robinson’s 81-yard touchdown run, the NFL’s longest of the season and the longest of his career.

London was almost as dominant with 158 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches, including a 39-yard reception on the final play of the half that just missed being a second score when he was knocked out at the 1. London had 16 targets and muscled his way to a 9-yard TD reception at the goal line in the first quarter.

What needs help

As good as London was, he will need help at some point from his fellow receivers. With Darnell Mooney hurt and Ray-Ray McCloud III a healthy scratch, the other three active receivers combined for two targets and 0 yards.

Casey Washington, David Sills V and KhaDarel Hodge were all shut out. London has accounted for 55 percent of the wide receiver targets and 68 percent of the wide receiver receiving yards through five games.

Stock up

Atlanta’s pass rush impacted the game. Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, which resulted in his lowest passer rating of the season. The Falcons sacked him four times and had him scrambling for much of the game.

Atlanta ranks No. 1 in passing yards allowed at 156.4 per game, 40 yards better than the Broncos, the NFL’s No. 2 team.

“I can’t wait to watch the film,” Morris said. “It was a very excellent job by those guys going out there, rushing a very good quarterback, keeping them in the pocket up until that last drive. But those guys, those guys did a great job of executing the game plan, doing exactly what we want to do, versus a very good football team.”

Dee Alford had a sack and an interception and DeAngelo Malone came up with the other interception off a batted ball by Zach Harrison. Ruke Orhorhoro, Sam Roberts and David Onyemata had the other three sacks.

Stock down

The Falcons once again ran into trouble with the kicking game, as rookie Parker Romo had a 37-yard field goal blocked in the fourth quarter with the Falcons leading 21-14. Romo is 8 for 11 on the season since replacing Younghoe Koo. The Falcons’ 71.4 percent success rate (10 for 14) is tied for last in the NFL with the Rams and Commanders this season.

Injuries

Mooney, who missed the season opener with a shoulder injury, was inactive with a hamstring injury suffered against the Commanders on Sept. 28. … LT Jake Matthews (ankle) went to the locker room late in the first half. Morris said on Tuesday that Matthews is day to day.

Key stat

The Falcons have not trailed in their two games since being shut out at Carolina 30-0 on Sept. 21.

Next steps

The Falcons will have a second straight prime-time game when they travel to San Francisco and face the 49ers on Sunday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.