Ernest Jones IV surging, bringing stability to Seahawks’ stout defense

SEATTLE (AP) — Those unfamiliar with the multifaceted game Ernest Jones IV brings to the table may have been surprised…

SEATTLE (AP) — Those unfamiliar with the multifaceted game Ernest Jones IV brings to the table may have been surprised when the Seattle Seahawks linebacker dropped deep into coverage during Monday night’s 27-19 win over the Houston Texans.

Jones picked off quarterback C.J. Stroud on the Texans’ first drive of the third quarter, dropping into coverage and sliding in front of a pass intended for Houston’s leading receiver, Nico Collins.

“I’m usually there,” Jones said. “Usually when deeper routes develop, I’m holding down the middle of the field. This one here caught me off guard a little bit. I didn’t see it until the last moment; just glad I was able to come down with it.”

Seven games into the 2025 season, Jones has a new career high with three interceptions. He is the leading tackler for a Seahawks defense that entered its latest game ranked second in rush defense and sixth in scoring defense.

Since the Seahawks acquired Jones from the Tennessee Titans last October, he has 153 tackles and four interceptions over 17 games. Suffice to say, coach Mike Macdonald has been pleased with the Seahawks’ decision to acquire Jones.

“You need someone in the middle of your defense to be an anchor, patrol the middle of the paint, make plays in the run and the pass game, and he’s doing that,” Macdonald said. “Then you add his mentality, his toughness, and leadership, it’s made a difference for us.”

What stands out the most to Macdonald about Jones’ leadership has been his steadiness since joining Seattle, which has gone 11-6 since his arrival, including 5-2 in 2025. Not only has he been able to make impactful plays at opportune times, like his latest interception, but Jones has brought stability for a consistently changing defense that has been hampered by injuries.

“He’s really important,” Leonard Williams III said of Jones. “He’s pretty much the quarterback of the defense. He keeps everyone calm. He hypes everyone up.”

What’s working

The Seahawks’ pass rush continues to be a force, as they racked up three more sacks Monday, coming courtesy of linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and safety Ty Okada. Lawrence has three sacks over his last two games. The Seahawks are tied for the third-most (23) sacks in the NFL.

What needs help

Special teams has been a bit of a challenge for Seattle this season. Kicker Jason Myers has connected on just 13 of 17 kicks this season, but two of those have been blocked. Even so, Myers has missed as many field goal attempts as all of the 2024 season, when he went 26 for 30 and converted 37 of 40 extra points. Myers has yet to miss a point after in 2025.

Stock up

The Seahawks’ much-maligned run game showed signs of life against the Texans, as both Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet averaged over 3.9 yards per carry en route to combining for 115 yards on the ground. It was the duo’s highest yardage output in one game since racking up 122 rushing yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 5.

Stock down

As stellar as Sam Darnold has been for the most part during his first season with the Seahawks, the veteran quarterback has struggled with his accuracy the past two weeks. Darnold completed a season-low 54.3% of his passes Monday, marking back-to-back games failing to connect on at least 60% of his attempts. He also threw an interception, and fumbled in the endzone for what turned into a Texans touchdown.

Injuries

All-Pro cornerback Devon Witherspoon, linebacker Derick Hall and safety Julian Love are all expected to be available for the Seahawks’ first game after the bye week, according to Macdonald. Fullback Robbie Ouzts could also be activated by next Sunday.

Key number

12 — Twelve Seahawks players have at least half a sack this season. Four defenders have at least three sacks.

Next steps

The Seahawks are off this week. They visit Washington on Nov. 2.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.