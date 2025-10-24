Eagles to face Giants without A.J. Brown and Brandon Graham

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles will play without wide receiver A.J. Brown and defensive end Brandon Graham on Sunday…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles will play without wide receiver A.J. Brown and defensive end Brandon Graham on Sunday against the Giants.

Brown was ruled out with a hamstring injury while Graham was not ready to play after he returned this week from a short-lived retirement.

The Eagles also will play without cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion), center Cam Jurgens (knee) and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring).

Graham practiced for the first time on Wednesday and hadn’t yet ruled out playing against the Giants. The Eagles then have a bye week, giving the 37-year-old defensive end plenty of time to ramp up and be ready to face Green Bay at home on Nov. 10.

“I knew I wasn’t all the way done,” Graham said after his first practice. “I was hoping they didn’t need me. But I’m actually glad to be back.”

The Giants will be without cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) and linebacker Chauncey Golston (neck).

