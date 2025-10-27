Eagles soar back to top of NFC with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley leading the charge

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts’ only interception this season came in a demoralizing loss at the New York Giants that…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts’ only interception this season came in a demoralizing loss at the New York Giants that gave the Eagles their first two-game losing streak in two season and raised questions about the state of the offense, the fate of the offensive coordinator and Saquon Barkley’s diminished production.

Two games, two wins — and for Hurts, 505 yards and seven touchdowns — later, order in the Eagles’ universe has been restored.

As for Barkley?

Well, a 65-yard touchdown run on his first carry on the way to 150 on the ground in the game in a 38-20 win over his former Giants team showed there’s plenty of life left in his legs (even if back-to-back 2,000-yard rushing seasons remains well out of reach).

The reigning Super Bowl champions head into their bye tied for the most wins in the NFC with a record of 6-2, and they beat Tampa Bay in September to give them an early edge in the race for the No. 1 seed. Green Bay is technically atop the conference at 5-1-1.

After a sluggish start, first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo got things to click just as the Eagles surge into the second half of their season. It was only two weeks ago when lineman Lane Johnson called the offense predictable after the 17-point loss to the Giants.

So what changed? Patullo showed he was willing to adapt to his resources and stuck Hurts under center for more direct snaps. That alone opens the playbook for a variety of plays, specifically play-action passes.

“I enjoy being under center and being able to complement things within our run game and find a flow, but ultimately I think it’s about finding a flow and what you do,” Hurts said. “It’s not necessarily that you stick a guy under the center or you’re playing from the shotgun or you’re in a pistol. It’s about what you’re doing when you’re under center, how we’re leveraging what we do.”

The Eagles also just needed time to learn yet another new offense, even if the script wasn’t completely flipped from last season. Patullo is Hurts’ fifth offensive coordinator in six NFL seasons. He’s not only learning his new job on the fly, but he did it also with his seat growing warm as the Eagles averaged just shy of 24 points a game over the first six games.

“I think what Kevin’s done a really good job of is being able to block out anything that can be a distraction to him and working like crazy to put himself in the best position to call the best game that he can each week regardless of what’s going on,” coach Nick Sirianni said.

What’s working

With No. 1 receiver A.J Brown sidelined by a hamstring injury (days after yet another moody social media post ), the rest of the pass-catching options all played a key role in Hurts’ big day.

Tight end Dallas Goedert caught two TD passes to give him a career-high seven. Hurts’ fourth TD pass of the game was a 40-yard strike to Jahan Dotson, and DeVonta Smith had six catches for 84 yards.

No, the Eagles aren’t better without Brown. But the depth is there to withstand his absence for at least one game — and maybe even more as the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline looms.

What needs help

Full health. Yes, it’s the NFL and injuries are part of the game — see, the devastating ankle injury suffered Sunday by Giants running Cam Skattebo — but the Eagles need to make sure Barkley really is good to go from his groin injury after an extended break. There are also other key starters who need to heal before facing the Packers on Nov. 10, a key game for Philadelphia to make a serious run at a top-two seed in the NFC and a shot at home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Stock up

Tank Bigsby rushed nine times for 104 yards, mostly with Barkley serving as a cheerleader in the fourth quarter. Barkley and Bigsby became the first Eagles duo to each rush for 100-plus yards in a game since Bryce Brown (115) and LeSean McCoy (133) on Dec. 22, 2013 vs. Chicago.

Bigsby topped 100 yards rushing for the third time in his career and had his second-best overall game, behind a 118-yard outing last season when he still played for the Jaguars.

“As he’s caught up to our system and everything that we do and learning it, he’s gotten more opportunities and it’s been fun to see him run with the football,” Sirianni said. “But I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise with how he looked, because we obviously saw that in Jacksonville.”

Stock down

The only thing that can slow the Eagles is a bye week. Jake Elliott, though, has missed field goals in consecutive games, including a 58-yarder off the right upright against the Giants.

Injuries

Brown and center Cam Jurgens (knee) should both be cleared and return against the Packers. … Barkley said there was nothing to worry about after leaving with a groin injury and the game out of hand.

Key numbers

The Eagles rushed for a season-high 276 yards, marking the most by an NFL team this season.

Next steps

Get Brown and Jurgens healthy. Get Brandon Graham up to speed now that the franchise-great defensive end is expected to play for the first time since he ended his short-lived retirement. And get ready for a Monday night game against the Packers.

