Eagles running back Saquon Barkley suffers groin injury against Giants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley ran for a season-high 150 yards before he left the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley ran for a season-high 150 yards before he left the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the New York Giants in the third quarter on Sunday with a groin injury.

Barkley ripped off a 28-yard run on the final play of the third quarter against his former team but shook his head as he gingerly ran back to the sideline.

He was checked out inside the blue medical tent for the apparent groin injury. Barkley grabbed his helmet after the checkup and jumped in celebration when backup Tank Bigsby ran for 29 yards.

Jalen Hurts stretched the Eagles’ lead to 31-13 on a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert on the drive Barkley was hurt.

Barkley ran for a 65-yard score on his first carry of the game and topped 100 yards rushing for the first time this season.

The Eagles have a bye next week before they return for a Monday night game at Green Bay.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.