Eagles look to stay undefeated as they host the Broncos

Denver (2-2) at Philadelphia (4-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 3 1/2

Against the spread: Broncos 1-3; Eagles 3-1

Series record: Eagles lead 9-5.

Last meeting: Eagles beat the Broncos 20-13 on Nov. 14, 2021 in Denver.

Last week: Broncos beat Bengals 28-3; Eagles beat Buccaneers 31-25

Broncos offense: overall (9), rush (5), pass (16), scoring (T-16).

Broncos defense: overall (10), rush (11), pass (T-9), scoring (T-2).

Eagles offense: overall (30), rush (16), pass (31), scoring (7).

Eagles defense: overall (22), rush (21), pass (T-17), scoring (T-15).

Turnover differential: Broncos minus-2; Eagles plus-4.

Broncos player to watch

RB J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins is off to a strong start in 2025, rushing for 323 yards and three touchdowns through four games. He ended Denver’s 38-game drought without a 100-yard rusher by going for 101 yards on the ground in Monday’s 28-3 win over Cincinnati.

Eagles player to watch

WR A.J. Brown. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout caught just two passes for 7 yards in Sunday’s 31-25 win at Tampa Bay. He has totaled 151 yards this season, with 109 coming in the Week 3 win over the Rams. Brown did not speak to reporters after the win over the Bucs and posted a cryptic message on social media, prompting coach Nick Sirianni to reach out to Brown and then downplay any controversy publicly. But Brown’s production against Denver will be worth watching.

Key matchup

Rams special teams vs. Eagles special teams. Philadelphia has scored on special teams in consecutive weeks, with Sydney Brown’s 35-yard touchdown return of Cameron Latu’s blocked punt against Tampa Bay getting the Eagles on the board first. That followed Jordan Davis’ block of a potential game-winning field goal a week prior against the Rams, a play in which Davis returned it 61 yards for a TD.

Key injuries

Broncos: TE Nate Adkins (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday after leaving Monday’s game against the Bengals in the fourth quarter. WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hip/ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday.

Eagles: Philadelphia opened the 21-day practice window on Wednesday for LB Nakobe Dean (knee), who has been sidelined all season. TE Dallas Goedert (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. He missed Philadelphia’s Week 2 win over Kansas City with a knee injury. All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson (shoulder) was a limited participant on Wednesday. He left Sunday’s game against the Bucs with a shoulder injury. DT Jalen Carter (shoulder) also was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Series notes

The Eagles are 6-1 against the Broncos in Philadelphia.

Stats and stuff

Broncos: QB Bo Nix threw for a career-high 326 yards against the Bengals last week. He threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another. For the season, Nix has passed for 861 yards and seven touchdowns. … OLB Nik Bonitto has combined for 3 1/2 sacks in past two games. … Denver’s defense limited the Bengals to 159 total yards, and Cincinnati never crossed midfield after the first drive. Eagles: Continue to win despite paltry offensive statistics. Including playoffs, Philadelphia has won 10 straight overall and 12 in a row at home. They are 4-0 for the eighth time in franchise history, done most recently in 2023. The Eagles are 28-5 in Philadelphia since 2021. … The Eagles have won 18 consecutive games in which QB Jalen Hurts has started and finished. Hurts’ nine combined passing and rushing touchdowns rank third in the NFL. … Philadelphia beat Tampa Bay despite completing zero passes after halftime. … RB Saquon Barkley has yet to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a game this season after accumulating 2,005 total yards on the ground last season. … The Eagles have scored 11 touchdowns in 11 trips to the red zone this season.

Fantasy tip

Goedert has been sure-handed when he has played this season. Goedert has 12 receptions on 13 targets this season with three touchdowns.

