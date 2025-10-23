Eagles face Giants again, looking to get even for Week 6 loss

New York Giants (2-5) at Philadelphia (5-2) Sunday, 1 p.m., EDT, Fox BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 7 1/2 Against…

New York Giants (2-5) at Philadelphia (5-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m., EDT, Fox

BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 7 1/2

Against the Spread: Giants 4-3; Eagles 4-3

Series record: Eagles lead 93-88-2

Last meeting: Giants defeated the Eagles 34-17 in Week 6 at home

Last week: Giants lost to Broncos 33-32; Eagles beat Vikings 28-22.

Giants offense: overall (17), rush (11), pass (18), scoring (T-18).

Giants defense: overall (29), rush (25), pass (26), scoring (23).

Eagles offense: overall (26), rush (30), pass (22), scoring (14).

Eagles defense: overall (23), rush (22), pass (19), scoring (20).

Turnover differential: Giants minus-4; Eagles plus-4.

Giants player to watch

QB Jaxson Dart. The rookie has been electrifying at times, including when he threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the Giants’ Week 6 win over Philadelphia. In four starts, Dart is 71 of 118 for 791 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions, including a costly one in the collapse at Denver.

Eagles player to watch

DE Brandon Graham. A fan favorite, Graham came out of retirement this week to help the Eagles’ banged-up pass rush. A first-round pick in 2010, Graham is third in club history with 76 1/2 sacks. The 37-year-old, who has played his entire career of 206 games with the Eagles, also brings intangibles to the club with his infectious positive attitude.

Key matchup

Eagles defense vs. Giants rookie RB Cam Skattebo. Skattebo dominated the Eagles in Week 6, racking up a career-high 98 yards on 19 rushes and three TDs. His 587 scrimmage yards tops all rookies. Philadelphia’s defensive line is banged up because of injuries and retirement, as Nolan Smith Jr. and Ogbo Okoronkwo are on injured reserve and Za’Darius Smith unexpectedly retired prior to last week’s game against Minnesota. Graham could help provide some depth up front if he is active. The Eagles are allowing 127.9 yards on the ground per game, ranking 22nd in the NFL.

Key injuries

Giants: S Jevon Holland (knee) left early in last week’s loss to Denver, and LB Brian Burns (hip) was seen limping off the field but has said he would play. Neither Holland nor Burns practiced on Wednesday. CB Paulson Adebo (knee) and LB Chauncey Golston (neck) also sat out Wednesday’s session. K Graham Gano (groin) returned to practice on Wednesday after getting injured in Week 3. Coach Brian Daboll said on Wednesday that Gano would kick versus the Eagles if healthy.

Eagles: Cam Jurgens (knee), Adoree’ Jackson (concussion), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (concussion) and LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)all were injured in last week’s win at Minnesota and sat out Wednesday’s practice. WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) also was sidelined for Wednesday’s practice.

Series notes

The rivals will be meeting for the 184th time in a series that began with a 56-0 New York victory on Oct. 15, 1933. … Philadelphia had won six of seven meetings until losing at the Meadowlands earlier this month. … Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is playing the Giants at his new home stadium for the first time. He sat out the regular-season finale in 2024 to rest for the playoffs.

Stats and stuff

After a historic, fourth-quarter meltdown against the Broncos last week when they blew a 26-8 lead with less than six minutes remaining before losing 33-32, the Giants released K Jude McAtamney. He missed a pair of extra points, including one in the fourth quarter. … WR Wan’Dale Robinson had six catches for 84 yards and a TD against the Eagles in Week 6 and tops the Giants with 446 yards receiving. … Burns is tied for the league lead in sacks with nine. … CB Cor’Dale Flott picked off Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on Oct. 9. … Barkley ran for more than 2,000 yards last season but has yet to get on track. The former Giants standout has rushed for 369 yards on 113 carries, an average of 3.3 yards a carry, after gaining 44 yards on 18 carries against Minnesota. … The Eagles are 30th in rushing offense, averaging 88.1 yards. … Philadelphia is 28-6 at home since 2022, which is tied for Kansas City for the second-best winning rate over that time span. … Philadelphia heads into its bye week after the Giants game, followed by a Monday night game at the Packers on Nov. 10. … Hurts became the third player in franchise history to finish with a perfect passer rating in a game, with a 158.3 last week against Minnesota to join Donovan McNabb (2007) and Nick Foles (2013) as the only Eagles QBs to reach a perfect mark. Hurts has 16 total touchdowns, 11 of which have come through the air.

Fantasy tip

DeVonta Smith had a career-high 183 receiving yards against the Vikings, including a 79-yard scoring strike, and leads the Eagles with 504 yards receiving this season. He’ll be going against one of the league’s worst defenses, which allows 376.0 yards per game, including 245.3 passing.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.