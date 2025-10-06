Dowdle’s big running game may help Panthers forge identity they can hang their hat on moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young called Sunday’s 27-24 come-from-behind victory over the Miami Dolphins a huge boost for the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young called Sunday’s 27-24 come-from-behind victory over the Miami Dolphins a huge boost for the Carolina Panthers in terms of finding their identity.

And he may be right.

It wasn’t only that the Panthers proved they could overcome adversity by erasing a 17-point first-half deficit, but also the manner in which they did it.

Carolina (2-3) didn’t panic down 17-0 with 10:48 left in the second quarter, but it instead stuck with the running game and grinded out 237 yards on the ground behind Rico Dowdle to remain unbeaten at home. Despite missing three offensive linemen because of injury, the Panthers wore down the Dolphins in the second half, with Dowdle picking up gains of 53 and 43 yards.

Dowdle’s 206 yards rushing were tied for the second most in franchise history, and more than 200 of them came after Carolina fell behind 17-0 in the second quarter following two Young turnovers.

“It’s huge. When you are able to rush for that amount, be that productive in the run game … that makes your job easier as a quarterback,” Young said. “They have to respect that stuff. It’s something we know we’re capable of. It’s on us to continue to excel there.”

Granted the big outing on the ground came against the league’s 30th-ranked run defense, so it’s important to keep the victory in perspective.

Defensively, the Panthers were able to hold the Dolphins to 19 yards rushing.

There is no denying it was a huge for an organization that has been searching for an identity since well before Young’s arrival as the No. 1 draft pick in 2023. Carolina hasn’t been to the postseason since 2017 and hasn’t won a playoff game since making it to the Super Bowl 10 years ago.

But if the Panthers can play the type of football they did on Sunday, they will at least have a chance to compete in the NFC South.

The next step will be maintaining consistency.

Two weeks ago, the Panthers soundly defeated the Atlanta Falcons at home 30-0, only to go on the road last week and get blown out 42-13 by the New England Patriots.

If the Panthers can get Chuba Hubbard back from a calf injury — he is listed as day to day and will be reevaluated next week — then Carolina could have a solid one-two punch in the backfield. And while the Panthers may not have quite the talent to contend for a Super Bowl, it’s a good start for an organization that has been in dire need of something to hang its hat on.

What’s working

The Panthers are finally getting their tight ends more involved in the offense, if only in the red zone. Mitchell Evans’ go-ahead, 4-yard touchdown catch with 1:59 left in the game was his second score in two weeks. Tight end Tommy Tremble also scored last week. Now the challenge will be for that position group to assert itself outside of the red zone. Tremble and Evans combined Sunday for just two catches for 11 yards.

What needs help

Young has to take better care of the football after he spoiled the team’s first two drives with a fumble and interception in Miami territory. It marked the second time this season Young has turned the ball over on Carolina’s first two possessions. It happened in Week 2 against the Cardinals, a game in which the Panthers also bounced back before their comeback attempt fell short in Arizona.

Stock up

Dowdle exceeded expectations, finishing the game tied for the second-most rushing yards in a game in franchise history. He repeatedly got to the second level of defense and broke tackles by peeling off long runs, showing power and force.

After having to accept a backup role in Carolina after starting last season in Dallas, Dowdle ran like a player with a purpose.

And coach Dave Canales took notice.

“The attitude that he ran with, the violence that he ran with, finishing through arm tackles, it’s something that we’ve been challenging our guys on,” Canales said. “When we get you to the second level, have a plan for how you finish, and I saw a great finish today out of Rico.” Expect the big day to lead to more playing time for Dowdle, even after Hubbard returns to his starting role.

Stock down

Punt returns continue to be an adventure for the Panthers. On Sunday, returner DeeJay Dallas allowed one punt to hit the ground near the Carolina 20 and roll all the way to the 2 before it was downed by the Dolphins.

Injuries

The Panthers’ big numbers on the ground were even more impressive considering three of their offensive linemen are on injured reserve, including guard Robert Hunt. … Carolina emerged from Sunday’s win with no major new injuries.

Key number

3-117 — The Panthers’ record prior to Sunday in games in which they trailed by at least 17 points.

Next steps

The Panthers are back home on Sunday to face the Dallas Cowboys, looking to go 3-0 at Bank of America Stadium.

