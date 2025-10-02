Dolphins look to forge ahead without Tyreek Hill, beginning Sunday against the Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are coming off their first win of the season — and their biggest…

Coach Mike McDaniel will be looking to find some answers on Sunday at Carolina on how to replace star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who suffered a devastating knee injury in the Dolphins’ 27-21 win over the New York Jets on Monday night. Miami (1-3) will now rely on Jaylen Waddle to be its No. 1 receiver while needing others like Malik Washington to step up.

McDaniel said Hill’s season-ending injury could be an example of adversity creating opportunity.

Hill has only missed one game — Week 14 against the Jets in 2023 because of an ankle injury — since joining the Dolphins in 2022. Rarely have McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa had to prepare for a game without him.

However, earlier this offseason, Hill missed significant time with a wrist injury. During that time, Tagovailoa was able to get valuable reps with other receivers, which he and McDaniel said should be helpful as the Dolphins prepare to run their offense without Hill.

“Tyreek brings a lot of juice and energy and competitive spirit to an offense and to our team when he’s on the field,” McDaniel said. “I thought where in years past, when he would be out for a day or two or something would come up, we didn’t have the same competitive spirit.”

That, he said, has changed now.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said his team won’t do much differently to defend the Dolphins with Hill out.

“It’s still going to be the same offense,” Canales said.

The Dolphins were 11-0 the past two seasons in games in which Hill topped 100 yards receiving.

Is it Dowdle time?

The Panthers (1-3) could look a little different on offense this week, too.

Running back Chuba Hubbard, who has long been the focal point of Carolina’s offense, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a calf injury. If Hubbard can’t go, Rico Dowdle is expected to get most of the work in the backfield.

Rookie Trevor Etienne also could see action.

Legette ready to return

Panthers 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Legette has been a disappointment with only 8 yards on four catches. Legette missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but it looks as though he’ll return this week to his starting role opposite rookie Tetairoa McMillan.

Legette’s confidence seems to have waned, but coach Dave Canales said he just needs a make a play to get going and he’ll be fine.

Added quarterback Bryce Young: “He doesn’t need a message. Doesn’t need a pep talk. He’s ready to go.”

Swiss army knife

Perhaps no player on the Dolphins’ offense has played a bigger role in its success this season than do-it-all third-year running back De’Von Achane.

Achane has a touchdown in three of four games and is just the third player since the 1970 merger with 15-plus rushing touchdowns and 10-plus receiving scores in the first 32 games of his career.

He’s a huge part of Miami’s passing game, with 19 catches for 143 yards. Known as a speedster since his college days at Texas A&M, Achane has shown more of his physicality this season, which has made him tough to bring down on his way into the end zone.

That combination was on full display against the Jets, when he carried the ball 20 times for 99 yards and a touchdown in what McDaniel called his best performance of the year.

“He really was on his tracks and really coming out of the blocks at the snap,” McDaniel said, “putting pressure on all players in the front and didn’t hesitate. You can tell he was seeing the game or seeing the defense very well.”

Like old times

Dolphins tight end Darren Waller said getting into the groove in his first NFL game in nearly two years felt almost like riding a bike. The former Pro Bowler shook off early nerves ahead of his debut on Monday, but when he was on the field, Waller said it felt like his body adjusted to being back.

It didn’t take long for Waller to make an impact. He made an athletic grab in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter against the Jets, then followed up with a 9-yard score in the third.

“I think naturally, it’s human to have some uncertainty having not just been in the line of fire with the bullets flying at full speed,” Waller said. “It feels good to get back in the mix and know that I’m still capable of contributing and being one of the guys on offense that the team can lean on.”

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero acknowledged Carolina has struggled against opposing tight ends, saying: “It’s out there that we haven’t done a great job in that area. But it’s also a great opportunity for us to show growth.”

Urgency at linebacker

Canales pointed out the defense urgently needs young linebackers Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace to begin making plays, particularly after the team surrendered 42 points in Week 4 to Drake Maye and the New England Patriots.

“The time is now,” Canales said. “We have four games under our belt with different packages, playing against different styles of offenses and that’s the production and that’s the urgency that’s being communicated is, guys, we need better play here in different spots.”

AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames in Miami Gardens, Florida, contributed to this report.

