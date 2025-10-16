Dolphins, Browns look to get back on track when they meet on Sunday

Miami (1-5) at Cleveland (1-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. BetMGM line: Browns by 5 1/2. Against the spread: Dolphins…

Miami (1-5) at Cleveland (1-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

BetMGM line: Browns by 5 1/2.

Against the spread: Dolphins 3-3; Browns 2-4

Series record: Dolphins lead 13-9.

Last meeting: Dolphins won 20-3 in Cleveland on Dec. 29, 2024.

Last week: Dolphins lost to Chargers 29-27; Browns lost at Steelers 23-9

Dolphins offense: overall (26), rush (27), pass (21), scoring (19)

Dolphins defense: overall (30), rush (32), pass (20), scoring (29)

Browns offense: overall (27), rush (28), pass (26), scoring (32)

Browns defense: overall (3), rush (3), pass (7), scoring (21t)

Turnover differential: Dolphins minus-2; Browns minus-4.

Dolphins player to watch

RB De’Von Achane. The third-year running back is coming off a season-high 128 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns against the Chargers, which put him over 2,000 yards for his career. Achane has become one of Tua Tagovailoa’s primary playmakers and continues to be Miami’s most consistent player on either side of the ball.

Browns player to watch

DE Myles Garrett. The All-Pro pass rusher has gone three straight games without a sack and his 15.6% pressure rate is his second lowest since at least 2018 according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Garrett has faced chip blocks on 31.3% of his pass rushes, the second-highest rate in the league among edge rushers.

Key matchup

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins versus Dolphins run defense. Judkins is second among rookies with 383 yards and fifth in scrimmage yards with 445. He goes against a Miami run defense that is last in the league, allowing 168.5 yards rushing per game. Carolina’s Rico Dowdle rushed for a career-high 206 yards against the Dolphins in Week 5. And the Chargers’ Kimani Vidal had 124 yards last week. Neither began the season as starters.

Key injuries

Dolphins: LB Tyrel Dodson returned to practice Wednesday and is in line to play this week after a concussion sidelined him in Week 6. … DB Elijah Campbell (quad) and FB Alec Ingold (neck) did not practice Wednesday. C Aaron Brewer (pec) and LB Jordyn Brooks (neck) were limited.

Browns: DT Mike Hall (knee) has yet to play in a game this season. … TE David Njoku (knee), OT Jack Conklin (concussion) and WR Gage Larvadain (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Njoku’s status is day to day. … OT Cam Robinson (knee) and DT Shelby Harris (knee) were limited.

Series notes

Miami has won two straight and four of the past five. The Browns have a 7-6 edge in games played in Cleveland. Mike McDaniel, who was on the Browns staff in 2014, is 2-0 against Cleveland. Stefanski has dropped both meetings against Miami. The teams have met twice in the playoffs with the Dolphins winning both. One of the games was the 1972 AFC divisional round during Miami’s perfect season.

Stats and stuff

The Dolphins’ 1-5 start to the season is their worst since 2021, when Miami began 1-7 before finishing 9-8 and one game out of the AFC playoff picture. … Mike McDaniel’s regular-season record has fallen to 28-29. … Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in red zone passer rating (123.0) and ranks second in completion rate (74.1 percent) in that area. … RB De’Von Achane, who has totaled 382 carries for 2,097 rushing yards in his career, leads the NFL with 5.5 yards per rush since he entered the league in 2023. … LB Jordyn Brooks leads the NFL with 66 tackles (41 solo) entering Week 7. … LB Bradley Chubb is one of two NFL players this year with four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery (Danielle Hunter, Houston). … WR Malik Washington has totaled 69 receiving yards, 61 rushing yards and 636 yards in the return game. His 766 all-purpose yards this year are the fourth most in the NFL. … The Browns are off to a 1-5 start for the second straight year. … Cleveland has scored 17 points or fewer in 11 straight games, the second-longest NFL offensive drought since 2000. The Arizona Cardinals had a 13-game run in 2000 and ’01. … The Browns are 27-17 in Cleveland during Stefanski’s six seasons as coach. … QB Dillon Gabriel will make his first home start. … WR Jerry Jeudy had a career-high 12 catches for 94 yards the previous time the Browns faced the Dolphins. … TE Harold Fannin is second among rookies with 28 catches and fourth with 254 receiving yards. The third-round pick has two games with at least seven catches. … DE Myles Garrett is tied for fourth in the league with 8.0 tackles for loss. … CB Denzel Ward has 100 passes defensed, the most by any player in the NFL since 2018. … LB Carson Schwesinger leads NFL rookies with 49 tackles and has five games with at least eight. … The Browns defense has not allowed a 300-yard passer in 34 games, the longest active streak in the league.

Fantasy tip

TE Darren Waller has caught four touchdowns in three games with Miami. The four TDs are also tied for second in the league among tight ends.

