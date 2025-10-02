Dart and the Giants look to build on their first victory against winless Saints in New Orleans

N.Y. Giants (1-3) at New Orleans (0-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS BetMGM line: Saints by 1 Against the spread:…

N.Y. Giants (1-3) at New Orleans (0-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM line: Saints by 1

Against the spread: Giants 1-3; Saints 1-3

Series record: Giants lead 17-16.

Last meeting: Saints beat Giants 14-11 on Dec. 8, 2024, at the Meadowlands.

Last week: Giants beat Chargers 21-18; Saints lost to Bills 31-19.

Giants offense: overall (20), rush (17), pass (17), scoring (27)

Giants defense: overall (29), rush (29), pass (25), scoring (23)

Saints offense: overall (22), rush (T10), pass (27), scoring (28)

Saints defense: overall (18), rush (18), pass (15), scoring (30)

Turnover differential: Giants even; Saints even.

Giants player to watch

Rookie WR Beaux Collins and 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt have a tremendous chance to establish themselves in the NFL after the season-ending knee injury to Malik Nabers. While QB Jaxson Dart has reliable, veteran options in Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson, there is a colossal big-play void to fill with Nabers out.

Saints players to watch

RB Kendre Miller, a third-round draft choice out of TCU in 2023, seemed to find his footing in coach Kellen Moore’s new offense last week. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry at Buffalo, highlighted by his 18-yards touchdown run.

Key matchup

The Saints’ rejuvenated running game, which accounted for 189 yards last week, against a Giants defensive front that enters this week ranked 29th in the NFL against the run, allowing 153 yards rushing per game.

Key injuries

Giants: RB Tyrone Tracy is expected to be out again with a shoulder injury.

Saints: DE Chase Young and RG Cesar Ruiz have been ruled out this week. LG Trevor Penning could be sidelined by an ankle injury. TE Juwan Johnson also was held out of practice this week with an ankle injury and reserve OL Dillon Radunz had a foot injury.

Series notes

New Orleans has won three of the past four meetings, including the past two, and seven of the past 10. … The Saints haven’t won any games since these teams last met last December, losing eight straight since. … The Giants’ most recent victory in the series came in overtime at the Superdome in 2021. … Since joining the Saints in 2018, LB Demario Davis has three sacks and an interception in four games against the Giants. In those same four meetings, Saints RB Alvin Kamara has carried 78 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 126 yards. … The longest winning streak in the series by each team is three games.

Stats and stuff

The Giants last week became the first 0-3 team to beat a 3-0 team since 2008. … Dart threw for 111 yards and a touchdown and ran for another among his 54 on the ground in his first professional start. … After getting benched for Dart, Russell Wilson got in the game against the Chargers for two snaps while the 22-year-old was being evaluated for a concussion. … Rookie RB Cam Skattebo has 211 scrimmage yards over the past two games. … Slayton led the Giants with 44 yards receiving last week when Nabers was injured. … LB Brian Burns is tied for the league lead in sacks with five. … Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux each sacked Justin Herbert last week. … DT Dexter Lawrence and CB Dru Phillips intercepted Herbert. … LB Darius Muasau had a team-high six tackles against Los Angeles. … Saints QB Spencer Rattler rushed for career-high 49 yards last week, threw at least one touchdown pass for a third straight game and has 98 completions this season, which ranks second in the NFL. … The Saints have not won any of Rattler’s 10 career starts. … Kamara had four catches last week and his 586 catches is tied with Tiki Barber for sixth most by a running back. He needs two more catches to surpass Hall of Famer Marcus Allen for fifth. … WR Chris Olave had his first TD reception this season last week. He has 26 receptions this season, tied for sixth in the NFL. … TE Juwan Johnson has caught at least five passes in five of his past six games and his 22 catches this season is tied for third among TEs. … LB Demario Davis had seven tackles his fourth tackle for loss of season last week. … DE Cameron Jordan had a sack last week and ranks second among active players with 124 sacks. … DE Carl Granderson had a sack and two tackles for loss last week. … DT Bryan Bresee had his 13th career sack and first of this season in Week 4. … CB Kool-Aid McKinstry tied his career high with seven tackles in Week 4. … Rookie S Jonas Sanker had his first NFL interception last week.

Fantasy tip

Kamara’s 78 touches this season on 65 carries and 13 receptions is easily the most among any Saints offensive players who is not a QB. And the matchup against the Giants looks like a potentially favorable one for New Orleans’ running game — if the offensive line is able to function well without Ruiz and possibly without Penning.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.