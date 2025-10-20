Crucial mistakes by defense and Penix prove too much to overcome as Falcons’ 2-game win streak ends

ATLANTA (AP) — After a two-game winning streak had Atlanta over .500, a night of mistakes against San Francisco provided…

ATLANTA (AP) — After a two-game winning streak had Atlanta over .500, a night of mistakes against San Francisco provided the painful reminder that the Falcons must avoid those miscues if they are to achieve their goal of their first winning season and first postseason since 2017.

The Falcons (3-3) struggled to contain Christian McCaffrey in their 20-10 loss at the 49ers on Sunday night. Those struggles became overwhelming when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and his teammates contributed to the difficulty with several crucial mistakes.

The most costly and glaring breakdown came when Atlanta’s defense had only 10 players on the field late in the game when the 49ers led 13-10 and were facing a third-and-13 at the Atlanta 21.

If the Falcons had made a defensive stop, forcing a field-goal attempt, Penix would have had an opportunity to lead a potential game-winning touchdown drive. Instead, the short-handed Falcons defense gave up a 17-yard completion to McCaffrey, who scored on the following play. Suddenly, the Falcons trailed by 10 points.

Penix also had a crucial intentional grounding penalty at the end of the first half that wiped out a possible field-goal opportunity and a fumble on a sack to set up a Niners field goal.

“We have to do a better job coaching,” said Falcons coach Raheem Morris, who accepted responsibility for the defense having only 10 players on the field on the crucial play. “We have to do a better job playing. Ultimately, those things fall on us and we’ll get them fixed.”

When asked how the Falcons had only 10 players on the field, Morris said “It doesn’t matter. It’s my fault.”

What’s working

It could be argued the defense played well enough to win despite McCaffrey running for 129 yards and two touchdowns and reaching 200 yards from scrimmage. The Falcons had given up only 13 points late in the game after beginning the day leading the NFL in total defense.

Defensive tackle Zach Harrison sacked Mac Jones on the 49ers’ first snap and leads Atlanta with 3 1/2 sacks.

What needs help

It will be difficult for the Falcons to win if their top playmaker is contained. Bijan Robinson rushed for only 40 yards on 14 carries.

Robinson, who had 52 receiving yards, was held under 100 scrimmage yards for the first time this season.

Though Robinson had a 10-yard scoring catch for Atlanta’s only touchdown in the third quarter, his three-fewest rushing totals of the season have come in the team’s three losses to Tampa Bay (24 yards), Carolina (72 yards) and San Francisco.

Stock up

Tight end Kyle Pitts’ 10 targets were his high mark since having 11 on Oct. 8, 2023, against Houston. He matched his season high with seven catches, and his 62 receiving yards were his second-highest total of the season.

Pitts has 30 receptions for 285 yards this season. Though his 9.5 yards per catch for the season is a career low, Pitts is on pace to surpass his career high of 68 receptions as a rookie in 2021.

Stock down

After setting season highs with 10 catches for 158 yards in Monday night’s 24-14 win over Buffalo, Drake London had only 42 receiving yards on four catches.

Injuries

Penix limped back to the huddle following a hit late in the game. He completed the game and said in his postgame news conference he “got rolled up on but I feel good right now.”

Morris said Monday that Penix has a bone bruise. “Obviously he’s sore,” Morris said. “There’s a lot of toughness with this guy. I can’t wait to see where he is on Wednesday.”

Former starter Kirk Cousins would be on standby this week if Penix can’t play.

Inside linebacker Divine Deablo suffered a left forearm fracture. Morris said Deablo will miss some time but is expected to return this season. JD Bertrand replaced Deablo and set a career high with 10 tackles.

Key stat

10:40. The Falcons held the ball for 10 minutes, 40 seconds on a 19-play, 60-yard drive on their second possession, which ended with Parker Romo’s 38-yard field goal. It was Atlanta’s longest possession by time since 1994.

Next steps

The Falcons host Miami on Sunday.

