Cowboys visit Carolina for 3rd straight season, look to continue regular dominance vs. Panthers

Dallas (2-2-1) at Carolina (2-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Cowboys by 3.

Series record: Cowboys lead series 12-5.

Against the spread: Cowboys 3-2; Panthers 3-2.

Last week: Cowboys beat Jets 37-22; Panthers beat Dolphins 27-24.

Last meeting: Cowboys beat Panthers 30-14 on Dec. 15, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cowboys offense: overall (1), rush (8), pass (3), scoring (4).

Cowboys defense: overall (32), rush (23), pass (32), scoring (29).

Panthers offense: overall (12), rush (14), pass (10), scoring (19).

Panthers defense: overall (32), rush (23), pass (32), scoring (29).

Turnover differential: Cowboys minus-3; Panthers minus-3.

Cowboys player to watch

RB Javonte Williams. The argument could be made the Cowboys chose Williams over Rico Dowdle in the offseason after Dowdle became the first undrafted Dallas back to rush for 1,000 yards in 2024. Now Dowdle is coming off the third 200-yard rushing game in Carolina franchise history, with 206 yards against Miami. Williams, who had a career-high 135 yards against the Jets, has five touchdown runs in five games. That matches the number of rushing TDs by a Dallas running back all of last season (Dowdle had two). First-year coach Brian Schottenheimer is thrilled to have Williams. He’s looking forward to seeing Dowdle after being his offensive coordinator (but not calling plays) the past two years.

Panthers player to watch

QB Bryce Young. You never seem to know which Young is going to show up — even in-game. Last week, Young turned the ball over on Carolina’s first two possessions leading to two Miami touchdowns and a 17-0 deficit. Young, behind some timely throws and some huge plays in the run game, then helped Carolina match the largest comeback in franchise history to win. He threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers now look to win back-to-back games for only the second time under their third-year quarterback.

Key matchup(s)

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson vs. Panthers linebackers. The Panthers have been miserable defending tight ends. Miami’s Darren Waller was targeted five times last week and had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown — and was open on several other occasions but didn’t get the ball. Ferguson should prove to be another tough test. His 41 catches are tied for the most through five games in the Super Bowl era by a tight end, and he had his first two-touchdown game against the New York Jets last week.

Dowdle vs Cowboys’ run defense. Dowdle faces a Dallas defense that’s allowing 127.4 yards per game on the ground and he should come in highly motivated to face a team that elected not to re-sign him as an undrafted free agent. Dallas targeted run defense – and DT Kenny Clark – in the trade that sent Micah Parsons to Green Bay. The Cowboys held their second and third opponents to less than 90 yards rushing each, but have struggled the past two weeks allowing an average of 154 yards. It was unclear if Chuba Hubbard (calf) will be back this week. Either way, Dowdle is expected to see plenty of playing time.

Key injuries

Cowboys: LT Tyler Guyton (concussion) and LG Tyler Smith (knee) returned to practice after missing one game. … WR CeeDee Lamb and rookie RT Tyler Booker, who are nursing high ankle sprains, started the practice week working on the side, same as last week. They’ve both missed two games. … WR/KR KaVontae Turpin said he expected to miss a second game with a foot injury, but was planning to return next week. … LB Jack Sanborn (concussion) and S Donovan Wilson (elbow/knee) were out the first practice of the week.

Panthers: Aside from Hubbard, who did not practice Wednesday, the Panthers appear on the mend. TE Ja’Tavion Sanders returned to practice this week after missing the last two games with a ankle injury and could play. … Also, the Panthers opened the 21-day practice window on WR Jalen Coker, although he may still be a week away from playing.

Series notes

The Cowboys have owned the Panthers in the regular season through the years, winning 12 of 15 matchups, including the last two. They’ve also played well at Bank of America Stadium, going 7-1 against Carolina on the road. However, it’s been a different story in the postseason. The Panthers are 2-0 against Dallas with wins in the 1996 and 2003 seasons.

Stats and stuff

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs 150 yards passing to overtake Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl winner Troy Aikman for second on the club’s career list. Aikman has 32,942 yards. Barring injury, Prescott will pass franchise leader Tony Romo this season. … Williams entered Week 6 third in the NFL with 447 yards rushing. … George Pickens is the first Dallas receiver with five touchdowns in his first five games with the club. Pickens has a career-best TD streak of four games. … LB Shemar James had 15 tackles against the Jets, tied for the most by a rookie this season and matching the most for a first-year Dallas player since 2000. … CB Trevon Diggs had two interceptions in his only meeting with the Panthers in 2021, when he led the NFL with 11. … The Panthers are 2-0 at home this season. … Rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan again led the team in yards receiving with 73 last week, and produced two explosive plays including a 21-yard reception on fourth-and-5. … Rookie WR Jimmy Horn Jr. made his NFL debut last week and caught two passes for 21 yards, including a 17-yard reception on fourth down with 3:31 left in the game that led to the winning TD. … TE Mitchell Evans has caught a TD pass in each of Carolina’s last two games, including the go-ahead score last Sunday. … The Panthers had three sacks last week against Miami, which is more than their previous four games combined.

Fantasy tip

McMillan developed a reputation for getting into the end zone during his time at the University of Arizona. But the Panthers rookie wide receiver has yet to find paydirt in Carolina through five games, despite being Young’s favorite target. Perhaps it will be this week as the Cowboys rank 32nd in the league in pass defense.

