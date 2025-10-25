Cowboys place Trevon Diggs on IR after cornerback sustained concussion at home

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys placed Trevon Diggs on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining the star cornerback at least…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys placed Trevon Diggs on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining the star cornerback at least four more games after he sustained a concussion in an accident at home.

Diggs had already missed last week’s 44-22 victory over Washington, which was three days after the accident. He reported to the team’s facility the next day with concussion symptoms and has been in the protocol ever since.

Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said on his radio show Friday that Diggs also was dealing with issues from previous injuries. He was limited to 13 games total over the past two seasons because of knee injuries. Diggs had already been ruled out for Sunday’s visit to Denver.

Diggs was an All-Pro in 2021, when he led the NFL with 11 interceptions. The former Alabama player’s production declined a year later, and he was lost for the 2023 season when he tore a knee ligament in practice after two games.

Diggs was considered ahead of schedule when he played in the 24-20 loss to Philadelphia in the NFL opener, but he has struggled in the team’s primarily zone scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The Cowboys can release Diggs next offseason with little impact on their salary cap. He signed a $97 million, five-year extension in 2023.

After he was injured two years ago, DaRon Bland set an NFL record by returning five interceptions for touchdowns. Bland signed a $92 million, four-year extension before the season started.

Dallas also will be without center Cooper Beebe at least one more game. He injured a foot in Week 2. This was the second week Beebe was eligible to return from IR.

Safety Juanyeh Thomas was ruled out for the second week in a row. He has been dealing with migraines. Thomas had been moved into a starting role after Malik Hooker’s toe injury. Hooker is still on IR.

