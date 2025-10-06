Cowboys have put the tie behind them and believe they can prove the skeptics wrong

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys still aren’t sure what to make of the tie from…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys still aren’t sure what to make of the tie from two games ago.

They just like the response, as does first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, and what it might mean going forward for a team with the statistical anomaly of a .500 record through five games (2-2-1).

The Cowboys were dumped into the also-ran bin by pundits when they traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay a week before the season started.

There’s no guarantee they’ll escape it, but they’re going to keep telling skeptics they can following a 40-40 tie as big underdogs at home against Parsons and the Packers, and Sunday’s 37-22 victory at the winless New York Jets.

Dallas is on the road Sunday against Carolina (2-3).

“We know how important it was to get the taste of last week out of our mouth and out of our mind,” Prescott said. “Sure, it was a good game, but it was a tie. You don’t play in this league to get ties. So, you know how hungry the defense is, right?”

A unit that couldn’t get a stop in the final minute of regulation against the Packers, or after the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal to start overtime, did enough to help Dallas build a 30-6 lead through three quarters in New York.

A team that was trying to adjust to life without Parsons and was near the bottom of the NFL with five sacks through four games matched that total against the mobile Justin Fields.

The Cowboys could have taken a big jump in scoring defense, too, if not for a pair of New York touchdowns and 2-point conversions in garbage time, when defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ group was sitting back in coverage.

“I thought he called a really good game, but it all starts with the ability to win up front,” Schottenheimer said. “When you can affect the quarterback, and then we obviously were able to get a lead, which helped, that gives you a chance and just proud of the whole defense. They’ve taken their bruises and they’ve come out on the other side.”

It might be premature to say the defense has turned a corner, simply because the Jets are now the NFL’s only winless team. But the prospect of stopping an opponent isn’t a fantasy anymore.

“(If) our offense keeps playing how they’re playing and we get stops, we’re going to get up on teams,” said defensive tackle Kenny Clark, the player acquired along with two first-round draft picks in the Parsons deal.

What’s working

Prescott told the offensive line his own story before Dallas played without four of five starters against the Jets. It’s a story that goes back to his rookie year in 2016, when Prescott started from the get-go after 10-year starter Tony Romo and backup Kellen Moore were injured in the preseason.

“So, if there’s ever a guy who’s going to believe in somebody having to step up to the plate when their number is called and people don’t think they’re ready, it’s going to be me,” said Prescott, who led an 11-game winning streak after losing his debut and went on to be named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. “So, to me, it’s just about encouraging those guys and motivating those guys to understand that you’re meant to be here.”

Prescott was sacked just once for 1 yard, and the running game rebounded from a slow start to spring Javonte Williams on a career-long 66-yard run, setting up a second touchdown in the final minute of the first half.

What needs help

Dallas is one of six teams without multiple interceptions this season. It’s partly a product of reliance on zone defense among cornerbacks who have thrived in man-to-man coverage. Two starters — Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland — have each led the NFL in interceptions within the past four years.

Stock up

WR Ryan Flournoy had his first career 100-yard game with 114 yards on six catches. Top target CeeDee Lamb could be on the verge of returning, which might leave the Cowboys feeling better about their depth behind Lamb and George Pickens, the first Dallas receiver to have five TDs in his first five games. Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin, who could miss a second game with a foot injury, have been ahead of Flournoy on the depth chart.

Stock down

K Brandon Aubrey might be permanently ineligible for this category because of his value from distance, but he did miss a 48-yard PAT after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. And he did put the Jets on the 40-yard line with a kick out of bounds.

Injuries

All eyes will be on Lamb and rookie RG Tyler Booker this week with both trying to work their way back from high ankle sprains sustained two weeks ago in Chicago. LG Tyler Smith (knee) was active but available only as an emergency and didn’t play, which could mean a return this week. C Cooper Beebe (foot) is out at least one more week.

Key number

41 — Prescott’s 41st game with at least three touchdown passes, postseason included, broke the franchise record he shared with Tony Romo.

Next steps

The Cowboys are visiting Carolina for the third year in a row. They won the first two meetings.

