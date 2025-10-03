Cowboys are down at least 3 offensive linemen, and maybe 4, against Jets

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys will be without at least three starters on their offensive line, and possibly…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys will be without at least three starters on their offensive line, and possibly four, when they visit the New York Jets.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton is in the concussion protocol and was ruled out of Sunday’s game, sidelining him along with center Cooper Beebe (foot) and rookie right guard Tyler Booker (high ankle sprain).

Standout left guard Tyler Smith is questionable with a knee injury. He didn’t practice all week. The only healthy starter is right tackle Terence Steele.

Nate Thomas will start in Guyton’s place. It will be the first career start for the second-year player, who missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury.

Brock Hoffman will start in place of Beebe, who is on injured reserve and will miss the third of at least four games. Booker will be out for the second week in a row. T.J. Bass replaced Booker in last week’s 40-40 tie with Green Bay.

If Smith can’t play, it’s possible Bass will move to his position. Either Trevor Keegan or Hakeem Adeniji would likely fill the fifth starting spot.

Receiver and kick returner KaVontae Turpin has been ruled out with a foot injury. No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb will miss his second game due to a high ankle sprain.

Dallas will be without a fifth starter in safety Malik Hooker, who injured a toe against the Packers. It appears Hooker will miss multiple games.

Running back Miles Sanders is questionable with knee and ankle injuries, opening the door for rookie Jaydon Blue to be active for the first time.

