Chiefs looking for 3rd consecutive win this season and 9th in a row against the Jaguars

Kansas City (2-2) at Jacksonville (3-1)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN

BetMGM NFL odds: Chiefs by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Chiefs 2-2, Jaguars 3-1.

Series record: Chiefs lead 10-6.

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Jaguars 17-9 on Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville.

Last week: Chiefs beat Ravens 37-20; Jaguars beat 49ers 26-21.

Chiefs offense: overall (16T), rush (19), pass (12), scoring (14T).

Chiefs defense: overall (14), rush (22), pass (8), scoring (7).

Jaguars offense: overall (10), rush (4), pass (18T), scoring (16T).

Jaguars defense: overall (15), rush (4), pass (24), scoring (4).

Turnover differential: Chiefs plus-3; Jaguars plus-9.

Chiefs player to watch

RB Brashard Smith has slowly increased his workload through the first four games of his NFL career, and he could be poised to shoulder an even bigger load going forward. RBs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt may be dependable veterans, but neither has proven to have big-play potential, and that is what the speedy former wide receiver brings to the Kansas City offense.

Jaguars player to watch

DE Josh Hines-Allen needs two sacks to break the franchise record (55) set by Tony Brackens in 2003. Hines-Allen has 53 ½ sacks over seven seasons in Jacksonville, including 17 ½ in 2023. No one should be surprised to see him set the mark against former teammate Jawaan Taylor in prime time.

Key matchup

Chiefs DT Chris Jones vs. Jacksonville’s interior line. Jones has four sacks and an interception in five games — all wins — against the Jaguars. The 31-year-old Jones notched 1 ½ sacks in each of his past two games against Jacksonville, in 2022 and 2023, and will face a banged-up group that includes guards Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and Patrick Mekari (knee).

Key injuries

Chiefs: DE Mike Danna could return this week after dealing with a quad injury.

Jaguars: DE Travon Walker had surgery Monday to repair his left wrist but hasn’t been ruled out. S Eric Murray (neck), Mekari (knee) and RT Anton Harrison (elbow) are dealing with minor injuries.

Series notes

The series has been lopsided lately, with Chiefs winning eight in a row. Jacksonville’s most recent victory against Kansas City came in 2009, four years before Andy Reid’s arrival. Reid’s first win with the Chiefs was a 28-2 beatdown in Jacksonville in the 2013 season opener. Then-rookie tight end Travis Kelce was active for that one but did not play.

Stats and stuff

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce needs three more TDs to pass Priest Holmes (83) for most in franchise history. He needs 9 yards to pass Dante Hall (12,356) for the most combined yards by a Chiefs player. … Jones needs 4 1/2 sacks to pass Neil Smith (85 1/2) for third most in Chiefs history. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was the AFC offensive player of the week after throwing for 270 yards and four TDs without a pick last week against Baltimore. It was his 18th game with at least four TD passes, the most by any player in his first nine seasons. … Mahomes reached 250 TD passes in his 116th game, breaking the record for fastest held by Aaron Rodgers (121). … The Chiefs are tied with Buffalo and Philadelphia for fewest giveaways with one this season. … The Jaguars are 3-1 for the second time in the past 15 years and the first time since 2018. … Jacksonville leads the league with nine interceptions and 13 takeaways, with at least three in every game this season. The Jags are plus-9 in turnover margin, also tops in the league. … RB Travis Etienne is the only NFL player with at least 120 yards rushing in multiple games this season. He has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. He ranks third in the league with 394 yards rushing. … Rookie WR/DB Travis Hunter played a season-low 47 snaps last week at San Francisco, including just nine on defense. He was seemingly benched on that side of the ball after giving up a 7-yard gain on a third-and-2 play to end the first quarter. “We’re going to get him right back into it this week,” coach Liam Coen said. … Brenton Strange is tied for fifth among TEs with 19 catches. DT Arik Armstead has at least half a sack in three consecutive games.

Fantasy tip

WR Xavier Worthy is an intriguing option because the Chiefs also have shown a propensity for giving him the ball on jet sweeps; he had a 35-yard carry last week.

