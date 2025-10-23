Chiefs could be without starting left side of offensive line against the Commanders

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without the starting left side of their offensive line when they play the Washington Commanders on Monday night, with left guard Trey Smith dealing with back spasms and tackle Josh Simmons handling a family issue.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) sets for a snap during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars defeated the Chiefs 31-28. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(AP/Gary McCullough)

Smith began having trouble during last week’s win over the Raiders, forcing Mike Caliendo into the lineup. It appears that the veteran backup will start against Washington, which has the league’s 27th-ranked defense and is 25th against the pass this season.

“We’ve always looked at Mike as a starter. I think all the guys do,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Thursday. “Everybody has confidence when he comes in, we can pick up and go. That’s how I feel about him, speaking for the gang here.”

Smith has emerged as one of the premier guards in the NFL, and the Chiefs paid him that way this past offseason, giving him a four-year, $94 million extension in July. Caliendo started three games and appeared in all 17 last season.

Simmons has been absent since shortly before the Chiefs’ win over the Lions a couple of weeks ago. Jaylon Moore, who signed a two-year, $30 million contract in free agency, stepped into the lineup on short notice and played admirably, despite getting very little sleep — his wife, Sidney, had given birth to a daughter, Selah, the night before the game.

Moore also played last week against Las Vegas, helping the Kansas City offense roll in a 31-0 rout.

“He’s done a great job. He’s been ready. He comes to work every single day,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

It remains unclear when Simmons, the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, will be back with the team. They are off next week, and the fact that they have not placed him on the non-football injury list means there is hope that Simmons returns sooner than later.

“My update for you with Josh would just be there’s communication,” Reid said. “I’m not going to get into all of it. Everything is positive. It’s not a negative situation. He’s taking care of family.”

In other injury news, Reid said running back Kareem Hunt would miss practice Thursday because of a bruised bone on his knee. Hunt has been especially good in short-yardage situations this season, and his absence would leave the Chiefs with Isiah Pacheco and rookie Brashard Smith in the backfield against the Commanders.

Smith carried 14 times for 39 yards against the Raiders. Most of that work came in the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs were trying to run out the clock, and Las Vegas was stacking the line of scrimmage because of it.

“He’s done a nice job of picking it up. That position, you have to know the pass game, the run game, and then you have to have the protections,” Reid said. “As many protections as we have, he has hung right in there and done a good job. We’ve been able to give him a little bit more each week. We’re moving him all over the place. I wouldn’t see that part changing.”

