Chargers shake off another round of injuries, pick up needed win by routing Vikings

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers navigated another round of injuries in their 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Derwin James Jr., the versatile safety who is perhaps the team’s best defender, didn’t play in the second half because of an ankle injury. Safety Tony Jefferson pulled his hamstring, forcing rookie R.J. Mickens into significant playing time. Right guard Mekhi Becton hurt his knee, continuing his injury-riddled season.

Even with all those injuries, the Chargers (5-3) came through with their best performance since starting the season with three straight wins over their AFC West rivals.

“Adversity, injuries are going to happen each year. That’s just the way it is. All across the league guys are going down, and I think the great thing is guys step up and take leadership and control of this room,” quarterback Justin Herbert said.

Bolstered by the return of left tackle Joe Alt after missing three games because of a high ankle sprain, the offense returned to a more favorable formula of balance between run and pass.

The Chargers rushed for 207 yards on 43 carries, while Herbert completed 18 of 25 throws for 227 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.

That control at the point of attack carried over to the defense, which had struggled badly over the previous month. Coordinator Jesse Minter’s group responded with one takeaway, five sacks and seven tackles for loss as they held Minnesota to 3.5 yards per play and 164 total yards.

Dominating up front is how Jim Harbaugh established himself as a head coach, taking the 49ers to a Super Bowl and winning a national championship at his alma mater at Michigan. It is why the first draft pick of Harbaugh’s Chargers tenure was used on Alt instead of a skill player, to help establish the toughness that was on display in dominating the Vikings.

“I thought it showed up really in the two lines — the offensive line and the defensive line,” Harbaugh said. “Really coming off the ball on defense and did a great job. Our offensive line covered guys up, sustained it and finishing and giving Justin enough time.”

It wasn’t perfect, with Herbert nearly throwing a pick-6 on the Chargers’ second offensive snap and continuing to absorb too many hits. But it was significantly better than the previous four games, hitting rock bottom in a 38-24 thrashing by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

“It was a big win for us,” Herbert said. “A big opportunity for us to go correct some of our mistakes, and I felt all three phases did that. It’s just good to see a Charger win today.”

What’s working

After their running backs got 10 carries for 23 yards in the loss to Indianapolis, the Chargers were able to recommit to their ground game. Kimani Vidal had 117 yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts, his second 100-yard performance in three games since rookie first-rounder Omarion Hampton went on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

What needs help

The situational awareness in the red zone after Herbert’s interception in the third quarter was less than ideal. The Chargers had 12 men on the field on a field goal, and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste gave the Vikings a first down with an unnecessary illegal contact penalty on the replayed fourth down, leading to a touchdown that briefly gave Minnesota life.

Stock up

Rookie TE Oronde Gadsden II has emerged as a viable option for Herbert over the past three weeks, adding five receptions for 77 yards and a score versus the Vikings following his 164-yard breakout against the Colts.

Stock down

PK Cameron Dicker missed a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter, just his second career miss inside of 50 yards in 94 attempts.

Injuries

Harbaugh didn’t have any immediate updates on James, Jefferson, Becton or cornerback Tarheeb Still, who sustained a knee injury in the second half.

Key number

34 — The Chargers allowed 34 yards rushing, with 16 yards coming on the final drive when the outcome had long since been decided. It was their fewest allowed in a game since Dec. 12, 2013, against Denver (18).

Next steps

The Chargers will have a good chance to continue building positive momentum with a visit to the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 2.

