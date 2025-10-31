Chargers’ high-powered offense set to face struggling Titans

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at Tennessee (1-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BetMGM NFL odds: Chargers by 9 1/2. Against…

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at Tennessee (1-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

BetMGM NFL odds: Chargers by 9 1/2.

Against the spread: Chargers 3-4-1, Titans 2-6.

Series record: Chargers lead 30-19-1.

Last meeting: Chargers beat Titans 27-17 in Los Angles on Nov. 10, 2024.

Last week: Chargers beat Vikings 37-10, Titans lost at Colts 38-14.

Chargers offense: overall (4), rush (12), pass (4), scoring (16).

Chargers defense: overall (7), rush (17), pass (6), scoring (T-11).

Titans offense: overall (32), rush (32), pass (31), scoring (32).

Titans defense: overall (26), rush (26), pass (17), scoring (29).

Turnover differential: Chargers minus-3; Titans minus-4.

Chargers player to watch

QB Justin Herbert. The veteran leads the NFL with 2,140 yards passing, and Herbert also has 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has thrown for three TDs in each of the past two games. Herbert also ran for a season-high 62 yards in his most recent game.

Titans player to watch

Cam Ward. The No. 1 overall pick still continues struggling with interceptions and sacks. Ward also has thrown for 1,001 yards combined over the past four games, good enough to rank sixth in the NFL between Week 5 and through Oct. 26.

Key matchup

The Titans offense trying to keep pace with the Chargers’ high-powered unit led by Herbert. Tennessee is last in the NFL in total yards per game and points per game. The Chargers are averaging more points per game than the Titans have managed in any game this season.

Key injuries

Chargers: CB Tarheeb Still is out after hurting a knee last week, and S Tony Jefferson (hamstring) also is out. S Derwin James Jr. (ankle) will play, and RG Mekhi Becton (injured knee) is questionable. … S Kendall Williamson was limited by an Achilles tendon. … DB Deane Leonard (knee) is questionable working his way back from injured reserve.

Titans: DT Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) will miss his second straight game and WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring) his third. OLB Arden Key (quadricep muscle) will miss his fourth straight game, and S Xavier Woods (hamstring) is out. … CB Darrell Baker Jr. will play after working his way through the concussion protocol.

Series notes

These are founding franchises of the American Football League, and this is the 51st game between them since 1960. This is the fourth straight season they’ve played with the Chargers winning 12 of the past 15 overall. The Titans won the previous game in Nashville in overtime. The Chargers’ nine game winning streak ended in 2013 during Mike McCoy’s first season coaching the Chargers. This will be McCoy’s third game as the Titans’ interim coach.

Stats and stuff

The Chargers are the NFL’s best at converting third downs at a 48.7% rate. … Chargers RB Kimani Vidal had 127 yards from scrimmage last week and his first career rushing TD. … Chargers WR Keenan Allen needs two catches and 21 yards receiving for his 12th season with at least 50 catches and 500 yards receiving. … TE Oronde Gadsden has 19 catches for 309 yards and two TDs in his past three games. He is one of three rookie tight ends with at least 300 yards receiving in a three-game span since 1970 with Brock Bowers and Kyle Pitts. … LB Khalil Mack had a sack and his 33rd forced fumble of his career. He has had a sack in three straight games. … LB Tuli Tuipulotu two tackles for loss and his sixth sack of the season last week. … This is the first of four straight home games wrapped around a Week 10 bye for Tennessee. … Titans rookie Chimere Dike leads the NFL with 1,294 all-purpose yards, the most by an NFL player through eight games since Darren Sproles had 1,331 for New Orleans in 2011. Dike had a career-high seven catches for 93 yards last week. … OLB Dre’Mont Jones has had a sack in each of the past three games. NT T’Vondre Sweat has a sack in each of the past two games. … The Titans have had seven sacks combined over the past two games. … LB Cedric Gray has 55 total tackles in his past five games, second most by any NFL player from Week 4 through last week.

Fantasy tip

Take Herbert against a banged-up Titans’ defense, especially a secondary overhauled both by injury and trades.

