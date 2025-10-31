Chargers and Titans are going in different directions when they meet Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are rested and ready for a road trip trying to position themselves…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are rested and ready for a road trip trying to position themselves for a second straight playoff berth.

The Tennessee Titans are trying not to look ahead at what might happen with the NFL trade deadline, moving closer to yet another coaching search and possibly being on the draft clock for a second straight offseason.

These teams going in opposite directions play Sunday in Nashville. The Chargers (5-3) should have quite the advantage. They had a mini-break after their 37-10 win over Minnesota on Oct. 23 with players such as outside linebacker Khalil Mack feeling better every day with the elbow that put him on injured reserve.

“It came at the right time,” Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said of a few extra days off. “A lot of guys got their bodies’ back.”

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh agrees, saying Sunday is a “huge game because it’s the next game.”

That’s more true for the Chargers. They have won two of their past three and currently sit in the AFC’s second wild-cart slot just ahead of Kansas City.

Tennessee (1-7) is struggling mightily, scoring the fewest points per game in the NFL. They’ve lost two straight coming off a 38-14 loss at Indianapolis. Mike McCoy will be coaching his third game as interim head coach, this time against the franchise he ran as head coach between 2013 and 2016.

McCoy said he can’t thank the Spanos family enough for the chance to lead the Chargers while in San Diego. He remains in contact with a number of people still in the organization.

“You always like going against those former teams,” McCoy said. “It’s kind of fun, it’ll be great to see everybody. But it’s the next one on the schedule. So, we’ve got to go out there and play our best game of the year against a really good team.”

Offensive firepower

The Chargers come in with Herbert leading the NFL by throwing for 2,140 yards, and he has thrown 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He is coming off his best game running the ball, picking up 62 yards against the Vikings.

With Herbert, the Chargers lead the NFL in converting 48.7% of their third downs. They also rank fourth in both total offense piling up 378.5 yards and 255.4 yards passing per game.

He’s back

Left tackle Joe Alt returned for the Minnesota game from a sprained ankle, and Herbert might be the happiest at having his backside protector back knowing how hard replacing Alt is.

“It’s just great to see Joe back out there,” Herbert said. “The energy that he brings you knowing the comfort at left tackle … he’s a true vet and it’s been really good to see.”

Battered defense

Herbert said some nice things about the Titans’ defense, but this unit has been hit hard by injuries and a couple of trades sending away not one, but two key cornerbacks.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons will miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury and outside linebacker Arden Key will sit out his fourth consecutive game with a quadricep muscle injury. Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) was declared out Friday, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is on injured reserve.

At least cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. cleared the concussion protocol in a banged-up secondary on a defense that has struggled mightily. The Titans rank 17th allowing just 215.8 yards passing per game, but they’re giving up 28.8 points a game.

Titans’ youth movement

Nobody in the NFL has been sacked more than Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick overall. He’s been taken down 34 times, including five in last week’s loss. The Chargers, led by Mack, had five in their previous game and 22 for the season.

Ward has put together his best back-to-back games throwing the ball, even with wide receiver Calvin Ridley sidelined by an injured hamstring. He’s been helped by his fellow rookies with Chimere Dike having a career-best seven catches for 93 yards against the Colts.

“That guy he has all the arm talent in the world,” Mack said of Ward. “You could tell they’re rallying the troops over there, and it’s going to be another challenge for us this week.”

Not so friendly home

The Titans haven’t won a game at Nissan Stadium that counts in nearly a year. They’ve lost seven straight home games since needing overtime to beat New England on Nov. 3, 2024. Sunday starts a stretch where they won’t leave Nashville again until December with six of the final nine games at home.

After hosting the Chargers, the Titans get their bye and then host three straight games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.