Cards place Trey Benson on injured reserve with knee injury; running back could return this season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have placed running back Trey Benson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, putting another dent into the team’s backfield depth.

Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed on Wednesday that Benson will be out at least four weeks, but could return later in the season. The second-year back out of Florida State has run for 160 yards this season.

Benson had just moved into the starter’s role after veteran James Conner went down with a season-ending foot injury against the 49ers on Sept. 21. Conner had run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the previous two seasons.

The Cardinals’ options at running back now include Emari Demercado, Michael Carter and Bam Knight.

Gannon also said that second-year defensive lineman Darius Robinson (chest) would miss Wednesday’s practice. Robinson had the first sack of his career in last Thursday’s loss to the Seahawks.

The Cardinals (2-2) host the Titans (0-4) on Sunday.

